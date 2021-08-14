marriages

The Columbia County Clerk has issued three marriage licenses since our last report.

Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in August 2021. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.

Luke Reynolds Whitlow, 22, of Magnolia and Kaitlin Ashley Plymate, 25, of Magnolia, August 13.

Derrick D. Minger, 36, of Monroe, LA and Elizabeth Anne Obier, 30, of Monroe, LA, August 5.

Chaney Carlton Mason, 24, of Springhill, LA and Faith Nicole Modisette, 28, of Shongaloo, LA, August 5.

Richard Fortney Carvell III, 38, of Jonesboro, LA and Jennifer Renee Lowe, 34, of Jonesboro, LA, August 2.

