Magnolia, AR (71754)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. High 88F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.