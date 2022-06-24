Columbia County had Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket sales totaling $412,423 in May, according to a report released June 10 by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration - Office of the Arkansas Lottery.
This is down from $459,959.50 sales in April, according to ASL statistics. According to the report, winnings of $245,286 were awarded in Columbia County in May.
Statewide, Arkansas had lottery ticket sales totaling $48,324,407.50 for May, according to the report. This is down from $51,154,709.50 statewide totals in April.
According to the ASL report, prizes totaling $30,891,683 were awarded in Arkansas in May.
The seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties surveyed had lottery ticket sales and winnings as follows for the month of May.
Calhoun County had lottery ticket sales of $63,323.50 for May, down from $73,108.50 in April. For May, winnings of $35,761 were awarded in Calhoun County.
Hempstead County had lottery ticket sales of $541,769 in May, down from $564,763 in April. For May, winnings of $316,133 were awarded in Hempstead County.
Lafayette County had lottery ticket sales of $141,528
in May, down from $147,000 in April. For May, winnings of $85,388 were awarded in Lafayette County.
Miller County had lottery ticket sales of $745,053 in May, down from $829,428.50 in April. For May, winnings of $459,648 were awarded in Miller County.
Nevada County had lottery ticket sales of $210,045.50 in May, down from $217,373 in April. For May, winnings of $133,924 were awarded in Nevada County.
Ouachita County had lottery ticket sales of $724,840.50 in May, down from $788,702.50 in April. For May, winnings of $455,069 were awarded in Ouachita County.
Union County had lottery ticket sales of $1,181,595.50 in May, down from $1,305,839 in April. For May, winnings of $724,098 were awarded in Union County.
Columbia County retailers had the following sales for the month of May, according to the ASL report.
1. Tobacco Station USA No. 1, 901 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $96,617.00; average weekly sales $24,154.25.
2. Magnolia Food Mart, 302 Hwy. 79 North, Magnolia, total net sales $52,693.50; average weekly sales $13,173.38.
3. Riders Travel Plaza, 441 Hwy. 79 South, Magnolia, total net sales $26,396.50; average weekly sales $6,599.13.
4.Dixie Mart No. 25, 1119 S. Jackson St., Magnolia, total net sales $25,500.50; average weekly sales $6,375.13.
5. Dixie Mart No. 28,407 W. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $25,153.50; average weekly sales $6,288.38.
6. Magnolia Travel Center, 10 Hwy. 82 Bypass West, Magnolia, total net sales $23,323.00; average weekly sales $5,830.75.
7. E-Z Mart No. 4210, 206 W. McKissack St., Waldo, total net sales $22,214.50; average weekly sales $5,553.63.
8. Tobacco Superstore N0. 85,1100 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $20,660.00; average weekly sales $5,165.00.
9. Dixie Mart No. 23, 1 Warnock Springs Rd., Magnolia, total net sales $20,187.50; average weekly sales $5,046.88.
10. Dixie Mart No. 21, 1645 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $18,512.00; average weekly sales $4,628.00.
11. Sinha Food and Fuel, 402 N. Elm St., Emerson, total net sales $17,975.50; average weekly sales $4,493.88.
12. Rider Express, 2052 N. Jackson St., Magnolia, total net sales $16,550; average weekly sales $4,137.75.
13. Tom's Korner Store, 3860 Hwy. 344, Magnolia, total net sales $12,697.50; average weekly sales $3,174.38.
14. Dixie Mart No. 27, 1016 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $12,409.50; average weekly sales $3,102.38.
15. Flash Market No. 286, 1 Warnock Springs Rd., Magnolia, total net sales $5,134.50; average weekly sales $2,567.25.
16. Flash Market No. 287, 1119 S. Jackson St., Magnolia, total net sales $5,100.50; average weekly sales $2,550.25.
17. Wal-Mart No. 83, 60 Hwy. 79 North, Magnolia, total net sales $3,414.00; average weekly sales $853.50.
18. Flash Market No. 289, 407 W. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $3,161.00; average weekly sales $1,580.50.
19. Brookshire Food Store No. 83, 1623 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $3,031.00; average weekly sales $757.75.
20. Flash Market No. 285, 1645 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $1,475.50; average weekly sales $737.75
21. Flash Market No. 288, 1016 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $215.00; average weekly sales $107.50.