One Columbia County drilling permit was issued last week by the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission, and four recompletions and workovers were reported in the Dorcheat-Macedonia Field.
Betsy Production Company of Magnolia is the operator and Sewell Drilling in the contractor for the Miller No. 2, 1,206 feet FNL and 2,504 feet FEL in the Sloan Creek Field of Columbia County. Permit depth is to 6,700 feet in the Smackover Lime. Work will start September 9.
The site is along County Road 443, north of County Road 63 in the extreme northeast corner of Columbia County, south of Stephens.
Mission Creek OPCP of Magnolia has recompleted the Willis No. 4, Section 17-18S-21W in the Dorcheat-Macedonia Field. Permit depth was to 5,190 feet. No production was listed. Work was finished August 19.
Mission Creek also reported three workovers, all in the Dorcheat-Macedonia Field, and all drilled into the Cotton Valley Zone.
The Clotte No. 5 is in Section 18-18S-21W and was drilled to 8,775 feet. Perforations were between 6,688 and 8,730 feet. Daily production is 451 mcf of natural gas. Work was finished August 12.
The Willis “A” No. 7 is in Section 18-18S-21W. It was drilled to 8,665 with perforations between 6,613 and 8,637 feet. Daily production is 53.8 barrels of oil and 48 mcf. Work was finished August 19.
The DMCVU No. 105 is in Section 15-18S-22W. It was drilled to 8,500 feet with perforations between 6,813 and 8,465 feet, with perforations between 6,813 and 8,485 feet. Daily production is 10.1 barrels and 2 mcf. Work was finished August 1.