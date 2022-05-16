Columbia County real estate transactions recorded April 28-May 10, 2022, having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State.
A 2,031 SF house on Peach Street in Magnolia sold April 28 for $152,000. RSBL Investments, LLC, sold the home to Brent Mixon and Megan Mixon. Mr. and Mrs. Mixon financed this transaction with a mortgage of $154,518.80 from Peoples Bank. The house was sold November 18, 2021, for $91,000 from Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Shelly Burgess by special warranty deed. The property was conveyed November 18, 2021, from Freedom Mortgage Corporation to RSBL Investments, LLC, by correction deed.
A land sale on Columbia 529 in Magnolia totaling 90 acres rang up at $160,000 on April 26. Ronald Travis Baker and Lori Baker sold the property to Scott Waller, Chuck Watson, and Richard Carroll. Charles Allen Watson and Carmon Watson, Richard W. Carroll and Stephanie Carroll, Scott M. Waller and Sheila Waller financed this purchase with a mortgage of $162,454.20 from Bodcaw Bank. Mr. and Mrs. Baker acquired this land December 29, 2021, by warranty deed from Charles Tripp and Maurice Jean Tye Tripp.
The sale of a 3,218 SF house on Fox Run in Magnolia brought $389,000 on April 29. Chris Green and Jennifer Green sold the property to Ceili E. Betsch (trustee of the Ceili E. Betsch Revocable Trust Agreement). No mortgage information was available on this sale. Mr. and Mrs. Green purchased this house August 15, 2018, for $260,000 from Jonathan D. and Emily S. Baird by warranty deed.
A 1,724 SF house and .32 acre on Dogwood St. in Emerson sold March 29 for $120,500. Cody Fuller and Kristen McClure Fuller sold the house to Melody Renee Arnold, financed by a mortgage of $108,450 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC of Detroit, Michigan (formerly known as Quicken Loans, LLC). The Fullers acquired this property September 19, 2016, for $100,000 from Jimmy D. Hartsfield by warranty deed.
A 1,952 SF house on S. Lakewood in Magnolia changed hands April 29 for $283,000. Melanie A. Allen and Andy Allen sold the property to Robert Douglas Taylor and Susan Breton Taylor. This sale was financed by a mortgage of $293,188 from Mortgage Research Center, LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans). Mr. and Mrs. Allen purchased this house April 20, 2017, for $97,000 from Carolyn Lacy Miller by warranty deed.
A land sale on May 1 rang up at $138,000. Mike Gass and Toni Buchanan Gass, along with Brittany and Jordan Sharp, sold 39.976 acres on Hwy. 98 at Stephens to Thomas Chase Sutton and Soundra L. Sutton. Mr. and Mrs. Sutton financed this transaction with a $200,000 mortgage from Farmers Bank land Trust Company. This property was conveyed September 7, 2021, from Toni Buchanan Gass to Mike Gass and Toni Buchanan Gass by donation deed; on February 15, 2022, for $125,000 from Mike Gass etal to Braydon Dodson and Jenny Dodson by warranty deed; and on February 18, 2022 from the Billy Ray Buchanan Estate to Brittany Sharp by executor's deed.
The sale of a 2,714 SF house on Warnock Springs Road in Magnolia rang up at $326,000 on May 3. James R. Thomas Jr. and Lenora Thomas sold the house to Darrell Jones Sr., financed by a $333,498 mortgage from Mortgage Research Center, LLC, (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans). Mr. and Mrs. Thomas purchased the house June 30, 1998, for $155,000 from James A. and Velma S. Griffin by warranty deed.
A 1,886 SF house and 3.00 acres on Columbia 41 in Waldo sold May 4 for $193,000. Mandy Ezell sold the house to Douglas Swan. Mr. Swan financed this sale with a mortgage of $193,000 from BOKF, NA (d/b/a Bank of Oklahoma of Tulsa, Oklahoma). Ms. Ezell purchased this property October 17, 2019, for $80,000 from Bank OZK by warranty deed. The property was conveyed November 30, 2018, for $94,463 by Janice A. Simpson to Bank OZK by deed in lieu of foreclosure.
A land sale involving approximately 75 acres off Columbia 527 brought $146,000 on May 10. Kevin Kenneth Ward (sole trustee of the Janet Ward Revocable Trust) and Elizabeth J. Todd (trustee of the Elizabeth J. Todd Living Trust) sold the property to Burrow Timber, LLC. No mortgage information was available on this transaction. This property was conveyed January 2, 2020, from the Reba C. Todd Estate to Janet T. Ward and Elizabeth Todd by executor's deed.