Columbia County real estate transactions recorded August 2 - August 29 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This cycle of real estate transactions includes 13 residential sales and three land sales.
A 1,850 SF house on Chaffin Lane sold August 1 for $189,900. Alan Lu and Nhan Thi Nguyen sold the home to Christopher Gilliam and Shirley Gilliam, who backed the sale with a mortgage of $180,405 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, Michigan. Alan Lu and Nhan Thi Nguyen purchased this house July 25, 2017, for $172,000 from Jack and Donna Bennett by warranty deed.
A 1,632 SF house and 29.76 acres on Columbia 7 at Emerson sold August 11 for $190,000. Patrick Peter Maynard and Pamela Jean Maynard purchased the property from Becky Munn, Steven R. Taylor and Janet Taylor, Debra Shelton and Michael Shelton, Rebecca Taylor (widow of Mark A. Taylor), Jessica Taylor, Christopher Taylor, and Sarah Taylor (Rebecca, Jessica, Christopher, and Sarah Taylor being the sole heirs at law of Mark A. Taylor). No mortgage information was available for this sale. This property was conveyed August 17, 2021, from Gary Edwards et al to Becky Munn by warranty deed.
A 2,676 SF house on East University Street in Magnolia sold August 15 for $210,000. Linda Meyer Powell (trustee of the Meyer Family Bypass Trust) sold the home to Patti's Places, LLC. No mortgage information was available for this sale. This property was conveyed May 26, 2023, from the Robert Meyer Family Revocable Living Trust to the Meyer Family Bypass Trust by warranty deed.
The sale of a 3,423 SF house on Fairway Lane in Magnolia brought $515,000 on August 15. George Walters and Jennifer Walters sold the home to John Blake Pierce, who financed the sale with a mortgage of $415,549.75 from Bodcaw Bank of Stamps. Mr. and Mrs. Walters bought this house September 24, 2021, for $480,000 from Andrew Byron Sharpe and Amanda B. Sharpe by warranty deed.
A 1,400 SF house and 1.51 acres on Hwy. 82 East in Magnolia sold August 17 for $129,900. Steven R. Savoy and Teresa Savoy sold the property to David Hilliard and Ann Hilliard. No mortgage information was available for this sale. Steven R. Savoy obtained this property May 7, 2015, from Roy and Dorothy Savoy by donation deed.
A 1,844 SF house on Woodward Street in Magnolia was sold August 16 for $200,000. Lizett Otwell sold the home to Jennifer Lynn Rowsam, who financed the sale with a mortgage of $190,000 from Member Advantage Mortgage, LLC, of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tim L. Otwell purchased this house May 24, 2010, for $125,000 from Deborah Atkinson by warranty deed. On October 24, 2014, Tim L. Otwell conveyed the property to Tim L. Otwell and Lizette Otwell by quitclaim deed. The property was conveyed September 2, 2022, from Tim L. and Lizett Otwell to Lizette Otwell by warranty deed.
A 2,321 SF house on Chaffin Lane in Magnolia sold August 21 for $230,000. Paul A. Isenberg and Malea DeSequirant Isenberg sold the home to Mary Robnett, who financed the sale with a mortgage of $184,000 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, Michigan. Paul A. and Pamela C. Isenberg purchased this house March 11, 1996, for $96,600 from the Richard P. King Living Trust by warranty deed. This property was conveyed August 11, 2023, by quitclaim deed from Pamela C. Isenberg to Paul A. Isenberg.
The sale of a 1,682 SF house on Ellis St. in Magnolia rang up at $160,000 on August 17. Malea DeSeguirant Isenberg and Paul Isenberg sold the home to Suzanne Whitley. No mortgage information was available on this sale. David L. DeSeguirant and Malea Renee DeSeguirant purchased this house September 27, 2010, for $140,000 from Daniel Talley and Ashley Dixon Talley by warranty deed. David DeSeguirant conveyed the property to Malea Renee DeSeguirant by quitclaim deed on May 18, 2019.
The sale of a 1,736 SF house on Pearce Street in Magnolia brought $176,125 on August 18. Gary W. Jurney and Terrie Jurney sold the home to Matthew Adcock, who financed the purchase with a mortgage of $167,082 from Rocket Mortgage of Detroit, Michigan. Mr. and Mrs. Jurney bought this house March 21, 2022, for $155,000 from the Margie B. Dean Estate by executor's deed.
A land sale on Columbia 42 in Magnolia brought in $120,000 on August 18. Wilson Properties, Inc., sold 80 acres to Kaitlyn Arrington, who backed the sale with a mortgage of $112,000 from First Financial Bank of El Dorado. Wilson Properties, Inc., bought this land December 21, 2000, for $50,000 from Regions Bank of El Dorado. The property was redeemed June 23, 2023, by Wilson Properties, Inc, from the State Land Commissioner by redemption deed.
The sale of a 1,546 SF house on Olive St. in Magnolia rang up at $115,000 on August 22. Jua'Neishia Witcher and Jason Heller sold the home to Melanie Cashbaugh, who financed the purchase with a mortgage of $111,550 from United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC, of Pontiac, Michigan. Jua'Neishia Witcher bought this house August 16, 2021, for $89,900 from Joe Lynn Weeks by warranty deed.
A 1,030 SF house on Shady Lane in Magnolia sold August 25 for $149,000. Matthew David Watson and Sunny Brooke Calloway Watson sold the house to Cody Tate and Cierra Tate. Mr. and Mrs. Tate financed this sale with a mortgage of $147,184 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, Michigan. The Watsons purchased this house December 23, 2019, for $115,000 from Phillip and Mary Knapp by warranty deed.
A land sale on August 25 rang up at $122,000. Rachel B. Arrington sold 40 acres on Columbia 290 in Magnolia to Brandon D. Watson. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Rachel Arrington acquired this property February 12, 2003, by quitclaim deed from Charles F. Batson III and Cheryl Batson.
The sale of a 1,666 SF house on Shady Lane in Magnolia netted $174,000 on August 28. Mindy Jane Morgan purchased the house from William Joseph Cranston III and Angel Cranston, Ellen Louise Whitelaw and Sam Whitelaw, Dorothy Elizabeth Oppenhuizen and Chad Oppenhuizen. This sale is backed by a mortgage of $133,500 from Mortgage Research Center, LLC, of Columbia, Missouri. William Cranston Jr. and Rosalie Cranston received this house June 17, 2005, by warranty deed from William Cranston III.
Two tracts of land sold August 24 totaling $175,000. Carol J. Brangenberg (executrix of the estate of Merle T. Inman) sold a 40-acre tract off Columbia 160 in Waldo and a 45-acre tract off Columbia 27 in Magnolia to Larry Burrow. No mortgage information was available on this sale. The 40-acre tract was conveyed August 14, 1992, from Era F. Fincher and Phyllis A. Perdue to the Era F. Fincher Trust by partition deed. This property was conveyed October 16, 2003, to Merle T. and Mary Lou Inman. The 45-acre tract was deeded October 18, 1985, from Era Fincher to Merle T. Inman and Charles Ellis by warranty deed.
A 2,432 SF house on Columbia 36 in Magnolia changed hands August 29 for $265,000. Kerri Kitchens Franks Ochs and Steven Ochs sold the home to Marcus Marsh and Deshazma Murphy, who backed the sale with a mortgage of $265,000 from Mortgage Research Center d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans of Columbia, Missouri. Kerri K. Franks received this house April 18, 2007, from the interest of Danny Franks by quitclaim deed.