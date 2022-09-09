Deuntae Henry Easter asked for forgiveness he did not receive in Columbia County Circuit Court.
“He did not go to rehab and it is clear that Mr. Easter is not going to comply, so we ask he be sentenced to the Arkansas Department of Corrections for a term the court deems appropriate,” said Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Phillips.
Circuit Court Judge David Talley Jr. took that recommendation and sentenced Easter to a consecutive sentence of 15 years at the ADC and 20 years of suspended imposition of sentencing.
The last time Easter was in court, Talley delayed his sentencing because the defendant said he was going to rehab, but a past with drugs was not the only strike against him when facing judgment.
Easter, 23, of Magnolia, was charged with aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm by a certain person (someone who cannot have a firearm) and revocation.
While at the podium male defendants use during court, Easter thanked Public Defender Daren Nelson for representing him and Probation Officer Keesha Humphrey for their assistance with him through the legal process.
“I have made a fool of myself, and I accept all the consequences,” Easter said. “I want to get this all behind me so I can come back here and be a better person for me and my daughter. I also want to apologize to any person I have brought trouble to. If I have brought trouble to you, I apologize.”
Easter said he could not blame the things that happened on his addiction alone.
“I still have a conscience. I’m just asking anyone or anybody I have harmed to find it in your heart to forgive me,” he said.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Easter threatened Dexter Davis at his home on the 1200 block of Renfro in Magnolia.
The report reads that around 7 p.m. on September 19, 2021, officers were dispatched to the home with reports about an altercation taking place there with a weapon. Roshunda Harris made the 911 call.
Upon arrival at the home, Officer Reeves met with Dexter Davis who was standing outside with another mane who was unidentified in the affidavit.
Davis told the officer he had been affiliated with Easter but had asked Easter to stay away from the residence due to some form of disagreement. He said Easter went into the bedroom where Davis was laying on the bed. Easter asked him about Harris, the document reads.
“She told you to stay away from here, so you need to hit the door and go,” Davis said he told Easter.
Easter stood in the doorway of the bedroom and started making threats toward Davis saying he was going to “whoop his ass,” and started taking a threatening/aggressive stance as though he were about to attack.
Davis said that he stood up from the bed readying to defend himself, Easter then pulled a firearm from his waist and aimed the firearm at Davis.
Davis told Easter "If you're going to pull that gun then you better use it.”
Davis said that Easter then placed the firearm back in his waistline and exited the home, the affidavit reads.
While the incident was taking place Davis said that his minor son, who appeared to be in the age range of 9 to 11-years-old, was in the east end of the home taking a bath and that an infant was laying on the couch that was within a few feet of the doorway to the bedroom where Easter was standing while aiming the firearm.
The gun was described to police to be a grey and black semi-automatic pistol with a laser sight.
Magnolia Police Investigators Josh Miller and Bill Schaefer oversaw the case and prepared the affidavit.
Aggravated residential burglary is a Class Y felony. Class Y felonies have sentences no less than 10 years nor more than 40 years, or life.
Easter also received 20 years of SIS. This is a sentencing option available to the trial court. In SIS, usually the defendant is placed on probation. If the defendant violates probation and faces revocation, the judge may order any sentence within the full range of punishment for the crime convicted. If the defendant successfully completes probation, no sentence is ordered. Therefore, normally an SIS is not considered a “conviction” for anything other than law enforcement purposes.