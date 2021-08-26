A Magnolia retailer has been cited for four separate violations and fined $3,100 by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, according to postings August 24 on the ABC Board website.
The ABC is a division of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
According to the website, Kyle Milam, permitee, doing business as Kyle's Central Hub Oyster Bar at 104 N. Washington St. in Magnolia, was cited in the restaurant mixed drink category.
Violations included operator furnishing alcoholic beverage to a minor, allowing unauthorized entertainment, three counts failure to be a good neighbor, and two counts operator sold alcoholic beverage to an intoxicated patron.
In addition to the fine, Milam was placed on 120 days probation, with suspension 15 days held in abeyance.
According to the website, fines are due September 7 or permits will be suspended.