A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held Thursday, June 2, in the courtroom at the Columbia County Criminal Detention Facility in Magnolia.
All defendants must appear with their respective attorneys at the calling of his/her case. Each attorney shall proceed to accomplish this in the manner of his/her choice.
9 a.m.
Mallory McNatt Anders, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Cederick Danielle Paschal, 2 counts possession of firearm by certain persons, habitual offender.
Summer Victoria Scarber, aggravated assault on family or household member, endangering welfare of minor second degree.
Gerry Ellis, 2 counts probation revocation.
Ernest C. Wilbourn, non-support over $10,000.
Antonio Marcus Davis, breaking or entering, refusal to submit to arrest, theft of property under $1,000, disorderly conduct, revocation.
Misty Renae Burnside, theft by receiving over $1,000, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), possession of controlled substance (Schedule IV, V), obstructing governmental operations, failure to appear.
Dextrick Lapez French, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine (Ecstasy); domestic battering third degree (subsequent offense or to a pregnant woman).
Beaunca Willis, residential burglary, theft of property over $1,000, criminal trespass (occupiable structure).
Andrea Rose Tyler, criminal impersonation second degree, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, habitual offender.
Kevin Maurice Poole, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), mandatory seat belt use.
Janet Lanora Mason, forgery first degree, obstructing governmental operations, habitual offender.
Courtney Faulk, probation revocation.
Shalesa Wright, probation revocation.
Jerry Dale Jones, revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Kevin Critton, revocation of SIS.
10 a.m.
Paterion J. Jackson, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, established drug free zone; use or possession of paraphernalia to manufacture, etc., methamphetamine or cocaine.
Phillip Butala Simiyu, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
William Matthew Fort, residential burglary, battery first degree, aggravated assault, protection order violation.
Heather Leeann Ard, theft of property over $25,000.
Sean Damian Quenga, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Jerry Glenn Joiner, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver.
Zachary Sanders, aggravated assault on family/household member.
Shabron E. Jacobs, rape.
Robert Wade Jester, aggravated residential burglary, aggravated assault, 2 counts criminal mischief first degree, breaking or entering, theft of property under $1,000, aggravated assault on family/household member, driving while intoxicated first offense, fleeing (on foot), refusal to submit to chemical test.
Victor Stephan Redick, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) with purpose to deliver (not methamphetamine/cocaine).
Angela Michelle Jack, domestic battering first degree.
Wyatt P. Varvil, criminal mischief first degree.
Zakari Javionte Williamson, battery first degree, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, aggravated assault, terroristic act.
Royon Ward, aggravated residential burglary, terroristic act, theft of property over $1,000, probation revocation.
Randy Rogers, failure to appear, probation revocation.
Kakeithrick Evans, attempted murder first degree, residential burglary, aggravated assault.
Rodney Davis, appeal from District Court (criminal trespassing), appeal from District Court (criminal mischief first degree).
11 a.m.
Keaton Lee Kirkpatrick, commercial burglary, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), forgery second degree, engaging in continuing gang organization or enterprise first degree, forgery first degree.
Edward Vincent Sharp, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearm by certain persons.
Daniel Leroy Holland, theft of property by deception.
Tyreke Trayvone Mitchell, battery second degree, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises refuse entry, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Kesha Nicole Frazier, residential burglary, battery second degree.
Desmond Octavius Wills, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine.
April R. Rowe, commercial burglary, theft of property over $5,000, residential burglary, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500.
Cameron Riley Keene, residential burglary, criminal mischief first degree, theft of property under $1,000.
Kevin Lamont Ephriam, DWI fifth offense, DWI fifth or subsequent offense, driving with suspended license.
Kimbell Vester Ivy Jr., battery first degree, aggravated assault.
Kendrick Loray Sanders, fleeing.
Angel Lastar Biddle, battery second degree.
Kori Michelle Taylor, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, endangering welfare of minor second degree, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Charles Loftin Boyett, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver.
1:30 p.m.
Terrance Jarmall Jones, aggravated residential burglary, aggravated assault, possession of firearm by certain persons, 2 counts habitual offender, 4 counts revocation.
Jaqualin Maguintae Young, attempted murder second degree, aggravated assault, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Deunce Beasley, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, probation revocation.
Kristopher L. Lowe, possession of firearm by certain persons, criminal impersonation first degree, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Brandy Lashon Harden, domestic battering III (subsequent offense or to a pregnant woman), aggravated assault on family/household member, habitual offender.
Yasmin Latavia Jackson, tampering with physical evidence (impairs/obstructs prosecution/defense), manufacture of Schedule VI controlled substance.
Michael Charles Jackson, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Mark Wayne Beasley, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Nakieva C. Moddies, theft of property over $5,000, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, fleeing (on foot).
Lance Shocklee, battery second degree, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, resisting arrest, fleeing (on foot), revocation.
Justice Sema Scarber, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening first degree.
Barry John Kyle, criminal mischief first degree, leaving the scene of accident with property damage.
William J. Nelson, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kelvin Dwayne Wilbon, battery first degree, aggravated assault, criminal mischief first degree.
2:30 p.m.
Marcus Alan Morris, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Alex Brady Green, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Kristina Ann Nagel, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Obie Scarber Jr., aggravated assault, battery first degree, 3 counts possession of firearms by certain persons, 3 counts HO, kidnapping, domestic battering second degree, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), domestic battering first degree-use of a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on family/household member, terroristic threatening first degree.
Shiontez Tamarriell Parham, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, insurance required - minimum coverage, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked, failure to appear.
Curt Vanallen Reed, commercial burglary, criminal mischief first degree, 2 counts theft of property over $1,000, breaking or entering, residential burglary, failure to appear.
Scotdarrious M. Ellis, battery first degree, 2 counts terroristic act, 2 counts aggravated assault, aggravated residential burglary, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500.
Matthew Shawn West, failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements, refusal to cooperate with assessment process, HO, failure to appear.
Tyrene Lewis, terroristic act, battery first degree.
Camesha Smith, failure to appear.
George Ray Critton Jr., terroristic act, criminal mischief first degree.
Pierre Antonio Robinson, aggravated robbery, battery first degree.
Darrell Keyandre Alexander, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Darrette Beal, probation revocation.
3:30 p.m.
Terrance Deunte Anderson, aggravated residential burglary, terroristic act, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500.
Willis Landtrell Harris, murder first degree, possession of a defaced firearm, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Devorja Tavon Jones, 2 counts criminal mischief first degree, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, 3 counts theft of property over $5,000, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, aggravated robbery, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Desmond Lavell Smith, rape.
Destiny Danielle Peace, engaging in continuing gang organization or enterprise first degree, forgery first degree.
Chase Williams, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, probation revocation.
Huey Henry Jr., delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of firearm by certain persons, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises refuse entry; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.
Stephen David Byrd, fleeing, criminal mischief first degree.
Broderick R. Colvin, domestic battering first degree, terroristic threatening first degree, 2 counts HO, probation revocation, failure to appear, residential burglary, protection order violation, terroristic threatening second degree.
Elvis Ray Barnes, sex offender failing to register HO, revocation of SIS.
Demarcos Edward Wyrick, aggravated assault on family or household member, terroristic threatening first degree, criminal mischief first degree, 3 counts revocation of SIS.
Ernest Lee Joshua, aggravated robbery, battery second degree, terroristic threatening first degree, impairing operation of a vital public facility.
Keisher D. Willingham, terroristic threatening first degree.
Demetrius Jarod Robinson, continuing criminal enterprise, forgery first degree, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia.
4:30 p.m.
Anthony Lamont Wright, commercial burglary, theft of property under $1,000, theft of property over $25,000, breaking or entering.
Ruben Jiminez, rape.
Demontez Lavontayt Ellison, aggravated residential burglary, terroristic act, theft of property over $1,000.
Kyra Tesha Jackson-Lewis, aggravated robbery, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Halie Danielle Evans, forgery second degree, theft of property over $1,000.
Jake McComb, revocation of SIS, probation revocation.
COVID-19 precautions are encouraged.
Each attorney will take whatever steps he/she feels necessary to be in court at or before the calling of his/her cases. Failure to be in court at the designated time may result in the court imposing appropriate sanctions.