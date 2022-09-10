Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in September 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Robert Jay Ray, 54, of Shongaloo, LA and Tina Crews Audirsch, 52, of Shongaloo, September 9.
Langston Reed Munn, 21, of Magnolia and Heather Nicole Millican, 20, of Waldo, September 9,.
Jeffery Alan Sweet, 60, of Taylor and Gilda Jo Page, 65, of Taylor, September 8
Jaylen Ryan Harper, 22, of Magnolia and Malachi Marie Lester, 22, of Magnolia, September 8.
Brian Ray Gwin, 34, of Magnolia and Jacqueline Haynes Boothe, 24, of Magnolia, September 7.
William Trenton Brown, 23, of McNeil and Payton Renee Dauzat, 24, of McNeil, September 6.
Ricotta Lavell Lambert, 32, of Waldo and Heather Marie Rios, 28, of Waldo, September 2.
Jason E. Croswell, 45, of Crossett and Erica C. Stephenson, 35, of Crossett, September 2.
Carl Eddie Whittemore, 64, of Emerson and Bridgette Renee Payne, 56, of Emerson, September 1.
Richard Barry McDivitt, 38, of Minden, LA and Kirstie Elizabeth Vollmer, 32, of Minden, LA, September 1.