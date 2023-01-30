Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in January 2023 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Taylor Alexis Young, 22, of Magnolia and Haylee Breanne Middleton, 25, January 24.
Michael Joe Goodwin, 61, of Waldo and Marsha Henderson, 52, of Waldo, January 23.
Paul Edward McGee, 64, of Calhoun, LA and Rhoda T. Britton, 64, of Calhoun, LA, January 17.
Robert Andrew Dowling, 20, of Magnolia and Emily Brooke Blackwell, 18, of Magnolia, January 13.
Jackson Rhodes, 23, of Emerson and Krysten Grace Lindsey, 25, of Emerson, January 10.
Logan Creed Gardner, 21, of Pollock, LA and Calie Brianne Lee Maxwell, 20, of Pollock, LA. January 6.
Rodrekus Juwan Williams, 30, of Magnolia and Katrina Monic Manning, 26, of Magnolia. January 6.
Trey Landry Downs, 23, of Magnolia and Kylee Michelle Wilkins, 24, of Magnolia. January 4.