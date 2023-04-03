In what may be an historical first, the only drilling news from the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission deals with wells for lithium-laden brine.
The wells are located less than a mile from one another in western Columbia County
Tetra Technologies of The Woodlands, TX, is the operator and Sewell Drilling is the contractor for the Evergreen No. 1, with a surface hole location 1,876 feet FNL and 2,061 feet FEL in Section 23-17S-23W. Permit depth is to 10,000 feet into the Smackover Limestone. Work began April 1. The site is on Columbia Road 50 near the Lafayette County line.
Arkansas Lithium Corporation of El Dorado – a division of Standard Lithium – is the operator and Reliance Well is the contractor for the Speer No. 1, 1,907 feet FNL and 1,040 feet FWL in Section 19-17S-22W. Permit depth is to 9,300 feet into the Smackover Zone. Work began March 30. The location is on County Road 50, east of County Road 1 and east of the Tetra Technologies site.