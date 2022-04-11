A 20-year-old day care worker has been charged with eight counts of battery in the second degree after being caught on film hitting two toddlers while they were under her care.
Madison Myers wore an orange jail jumpsuit when she appeared in Judge David Talley’s 13th Judicial District Court on Thursday.
She did not speak or show emotion during discussion of her case which will be on the docket again on May 5.
According to court papers, the incidents happened at the Growing Tree Learning Center, 800 E. North St. in Magnolia, where Myers struck one two-year-old seven times in the upper body causing injury, and another two-year-old once causing injury.
Department of Children and Family Services employee Pairsse Watson contacted Magnolia Police Lt. Josh Miller about an incident, according to an affidavit. Watson told Miller she had received a case in which a daycare worker had a child under her care. Watson said she had video evidence of the abuse and said she would email the evidence.
Shortly after requesting the video, Miller received eight videos and he watched each video. The video had a date of March 9, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit said that all the videos show Myers either pushing children down or striking one child in particular. In seven of the eight videos, Myers targets one child, a two-year-old male.
“Myers can be seen striking the child in the head multiple times,” the affidavit reads. “In one of the videos, Myers strikes the child hard enough that the child’s head goes forward, and he falls into a play set and starts to cry. In another video, Myers can be seen sitting in a chair and as a two-year-old goes to walk around she purposely moves her arm and strikes the child causing the child to fall near a table. Due to the position of the table, you cannot tell if the child hit the table or not.”
On March 14, five days after the video’s date, Miller contacted Myers by phone and asked her to come to the Magnolia Police Department.
Miller along with Magnolia Police Sgt. Jason Campbell interviewed Myers.
Once at the police department, Myers was advised of her rights. The videos were played, and Miller asked if it was her on the video. Meyers said she was the person.
“Myers was asked what the kid did to deserve to be hit in the head and Meyers advised that she was stressed and sick and should not have been at work,” the affidavit read.
The affidavit said Myers said nothing more at that point.
Each of the eight counts of battery in the second degree is a class D felony. A person commits battery in the second degree if she intentionally or knowingly, without legal justification, causes physical injury to one she knows to be an individual 60 years or older or twelve years of age or younger. Conviction carries a sentence of up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.