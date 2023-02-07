Magnolia Police

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.

Friday, January 27

Marshall Evans, 20, Garland, theft of property under $500

Jason Cox, 45, Stamps, shoplifting

Brandi Butler, 45, Stamps, shoplifting

Saturday, January 28

Jeffery Griffeth, 56, Magnolia, theft of property over $1,000

Sunday, January 29

Mark Bell, 44, Taylor, possession of methamphetamine

Bridgette Watson, 44, Springhill, LA, possession of methamphetamine

Kendrick Milner, 26, Magnolia, breaking or entering, theft of property over $1,000, fraudulent use of a credit card, and possession of marijuana

Eddie McBride, 27, Magnolia, failure to appear

Monday, January 30

James Lambright, 52, Waldo, breaking or entering

Thursday, February 2

Erykah Callandret, 24, Magnolia, assault second degree

Tre’John Parker, 18, Magnolia, disorderly conduct

Friday, February 3

Peter Burnell, 51, McNeil, delivery of controlled substance cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fraud/drug paraphernalia

Marrissa Miranda, 29, Magnolia, disorderly conduct and public intoxication

Saturday, February 4

Clifton Hardwell, 32, McNeil, driving while intoxicated

Monday, February 6

Javonte Rochell, 24, El Dorado, failure to comply with court order

