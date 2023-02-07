Magnolia, AR (71754)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.