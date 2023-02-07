Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Friday, January 27
Marshall Evans, 20, Garland, theft of property under $500
Jason Cox, 45, Stamps, shoplifting
Brandi Butler, 45, Stamps, shoplifting
Saturday, January 28
Jeffery Griffeth, 56, Magnolia, theft of property over $1,000
Sunday, January 29
Mark Bell, 44, Taylor, possession of methamphetamine
Bridgette Watson, 44, Springhill, LA, possession of methamphetamine
Kendrick Milner, 26, Magnolia, breaking or entering, theft of property over $1,000, fraudulent use of a credit card, and possession of marijuana
Eddie McBride, 27, Magnolia, failure to appear
Monday, January 30
James Lambright, 52, Waldo, breaking or entering
Thursday, February 2
Erykah Callandret, 24, Magnolia, assault second degree
Tre’John Parker, 18, Magnolia, disorderly conduct
Friday, February 3
Peter Burnell, 51, McNeil, delivery of controlled substance cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fraud/drug paraphernalia
Marrissa Miranda, 29, Magnolia, disorderly conduct and public intoxication
Saturday, February 4
Clifton Hardwell, 32, McNeil, driving while intoxicated
Monday, February 6
Javonte Rochell, 24, El Dorado, failure to comply with court order