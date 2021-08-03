Columbia County real estate transactions recorded July 16-26 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State.
COLQUITT COTTAGE
A 1,527 SF house on Colquitt Street in Magnolia sold July 16 for $169,000. Justin May and Jordan May sold the property to Russell T. Campbell and Konnie L. Campbell, who financed the purchase with a $116,850 mortgage from Farmers Bank & Trust. Mr. and Mrs. May acquired this property Sept. 4, 2014, for $108,000 from Harvey Eugene Sellers by warranty deed.
KNIGHT MOVES
A property sale in Taylor on July 16 drew a $260,000 price tag. Andrew Mark Pickard and Kaitlyn Pickard sold a 3,520 SF house on Knight Street in Taylor to Jerald Hash and Courtney Hash, who financed the deal with a loan of $251,075 from Quicken Loans, LLC. The Pickards acquired the property June 19, 2019, for $109,000 from Amy Emerson by warranty deed.
GREENE STREET
The sale of a 2,064 SF home on Greene Street in Magnolia brought $169,000 on July 22. David and Nelda Cotten sold the house to Troy French and Charli French, financed by a mortgage of $152,900 from Farmers Bank & Trust. Mr. and Mrs. Cotten acquired this property May 1, 1995, for $60,000 from David Cotten et ux.
ALONG HORSEHEAD CREEK
A land sale on July 22 drew a $195,000 price tag. Howard R. Moore (successor trustee of the Warren E. Moore Revocable Trust) sold tracts amounting to 126 acres U.S. 79 South in S-20, T-18S, R-20 W to Howard R. Moore. The land is east of the highway between Albemarle Corporation and Brister. No loan or mortgage information was available. No information was available on previous ownership and sales.
WEST OF WALDO
A 1,512 SF house and 10 acres on U.S. 82 West in Waldo sold July 23 for $185,000. William Shawn Crawford sold the property to Michael Scott Youngblood II and Marissa Aranda Youngblood, who financed the purchase with a $175,750 loan from Farmers Bank & Trust. Crawford acquired the house and acreage October. 15, 2012, for $123,000 from Myron Frank and Mary Virginia Taylor by warranty deed.
PEACH OF A DEAL
A 1,880 SF house on Peach Street in Magnolia sold July 23 for $120,000. Rachel M. Gillespie sold the property to Becky Clark. No mortgage or loan information was available. Gillespie purchased the property June 22, 2020, for $108,000 from Bonita Barton by warranty deed.
HOME WITH A COLLEGE VIEW
A 2,086 SF house on College View Street in Magnolia changed hands July 26 for $151,000. Thomas Edward Turner Jr. purchased the house from Ben E. and Marjorie Nell Smith.
Turner financed the purchase with a mortgage of $157,767 from Farmers Bank & Trust. The Smiths acquired this property Dec. 27, 2006, for $0 from Christopher Todd Smith's interest by donation deed.
SALE ON REGENCY
The July 26 sale of a 1,994 SF house on Regency Circle brought a $240,000 price tag. Brandon and Emily Kate Stover sold the house to Chase and Sarah Hardy. The Hardys financed this deal with a $216,000 mortgage from FirstTrust Home Loans, Inc., of Sheridan. Mr. and Mrs. Stover purchased the property August 23, 2017, for $205,000 from Craig and Morgan Parry.
