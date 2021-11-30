Petro-Chem Operating Company of Shreveport reported a recompletion that’s producing 281 barrels of oil daily.
According to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission’s weekly report, the Pace No. 4 well is in Section 25-15S-18W in the Pace City Field of Ouachita County. It was drilled to 4,190 feet in the Travis Peak Formation, with perforations between 4,054 and 4,056 feet. The recompletion was finished on November 11.
Betsy Production of Magnolia got no production from a workover of the Groves Land & Timber Co. “A” No. 3, located in Section 36-13S-21W in the Irma Field of Nevada County Total depth was to 1,910 feet, with perforations between 1,711 and 1,726 feet in the Nacatoch Zone. Work was finished November 13.
Mission Creek Operating Company of Magnolia finished the workover of its DMCVU No. 55, Section 11-18S-22W in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field of Columbia County. The well was drilled t 8,805 feet with perforations between 6,698 and 8,712 feet in the Cotton Valley Zone. Daily production is 3.3 barrels and 4.4 mcf of gas. Work was finished November 1.
Betsy Production Company reported that its Patterson No. 1 in a Columbia County wildcat field was a dry hole. It was drilled to 6,625 feet, 1,353 feet FWL and 362 feet FSL in Section 5-16S-18W. Work was finished November 11.