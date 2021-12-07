Farley Taylor was told Thursday in Columbia County Circuit Court that he was charged with theft of property from Santiago’s Mexican Restaurant, and told he would face charges of terroristic threatening first degree and domestic battery third degree on the January 20 court date.
Taylor took a 10-burner industrial stove and refrigerator from the alley in the back of Santiago’s, located in the Peace Shopping Center on North Jackson. The equipment had been placed behind the restaurant to be cleaned and then moved back in, said Caesar Santiago, an owner. It was worth $8,000.
Taylor was sentenced to five years’ probation and agreed to pay $30 a month to pay for his jail and court costs. However, he must pay restitution to Santiago’s of $8,000 and have no contact with the restaurant, its owners, or personnel.
In his upcoming case, Taylor will face charges of terroristic threatening first degree and domestic battery in the third degree for threatening to kill a woman named Faith White, and striking her several times. The probable case affidavit in Taylor’s case reads that sometimes they are in a relationship and live together.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Deputy Akari Alexander and Deputy Kevin Glass were called to the intersection of Columbia Road 60 and 43 on June 11 in reference to Taylor hitting White.
White told deputies she was driving when she refused to take Taylor home and he hit her a couple times in the head. Deputies made their way to question Taylor, who was by then heading to his home on Holliman Circle in McNeil.
The affidavit said Deputy Alexander noticed a strong odor of intoxicants coming from Taylor when he was talking. Deputy Alexander asked Farley if he had been drinking.
“Farley started yelling and saying he wasn’t going to jail for Faith,” the affidavit read. “Farley then stated that if he went to jail for a DWI or hitting Faith he was going to kill her.”
Taylor got angrier, told deputies he had been drinking a couple of malt liquors and again said he would kill White if he had to go to jail because of the incident. He said he and White had a fight and he put her out and drove himself home.
Deputy Alexander left the scene and found White walking on Columbia Road 45 just north of the McNeil city limits. He asked her what happened, and she said they had been riding around when suddenly, Taylor hit her three times in the side of the head when she was driving.
“Faith stated she got the truck stopped and put it in park and exited the vehicle,” the affidavit reads. “Faith stated the Farley also got out of the truck and got a shovel out of the back of the truck and started towards her. Faith states that is when she took off running and Farley left in the truck.”
After taking White’s statement and transporting her to a family member’s home, Deputy Alexander went back to Taylor’s home where he put Taylor in handcuffs and told him he was being charged with domestic battery third degree.
“Deputies placed Farley in handcuff and Farley stated this wasn’t right,” the affidavit reads. “Farley stated again if we carried him back to jail, he was going to kill Faith.”
When he arrived at the jail, Taylor continued to say the situation was not fair and Deputy Glass told Fairly he would be able to tell it to the judge.
“Farley stated he would slap the s*** out of the judge too,” the affidavit reads.
Taylor will be back in court to face these charges the second criminal court date in January, January 20.