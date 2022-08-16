A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia.
Those defendants scheduled to appear at this time include the following.
9 a.m.
Gregory Edwards, probation revocation.
Ian Daniel Marlar, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, probation revocation.
Jaqualin Maguintae Young, attempted murder second degree, aggravated assault, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Dayton Dickson, probation revocation.
Demarcos Edward Wyrick, aggravated assault on family or household member, terroristic threatening first degree, criminal mischief first degree, habitual offender.
Brody Johnson, driving while intoxicated appeal from District Court.
Demetrius Jarod Robinson, continuing criminal enterprise, forgery first degree, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Countess Yvonne Turner, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing governmental operations, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), furnishing prohibited articles.
Andre Lavell Ellison, battery second degree.
Dextrick Lapez French, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine (Ecstasy), domestic battering third degree (subsequent offense or to a pregnant woman).
10 a.m.
Beaunca Willis, residential burglary, theft of property over $1,000, criminal trespass.
Brandon Lee Welsh, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II)
methamphetamine or cocaine, driving on suspended license, probation revocation.
Johnny Lemorise Cornelious, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc., drug free zone; possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Charles Loftin Boyett, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, failure to appear.
Nakieva C. Moddies, theft of property over $5,000, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, fleeing (on foot).
Brandy Lashon Harden, domestic battering third degree (subsequent offense or to a pregnant woman), aggravated assault on family/household member, habitual offender, probation revocation.
Diamond Talley, revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Samuel Moore, revocation of SIS.
Juan Morales, probation revocation.
Marcus Moore, probation revocation.
11 a.m.
Cortez Deshane Carter, criminal mischief first degree.
Michael Adams, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (Schedule III), insurance required minimum coverage, shoplifting, habitual offender.
Jaleen Jackson, 2 counts aggravated assault, 2 counts terroristic threatening first degree, criminal impersonation second degree, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked, stalking second degree, engaging in continuing gang organization or enterprise first degree, forgery first degree.
Jama Scott, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, 2 counts revocation of suspended imposition of sentence.
Jerry F. Rufus, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Terrance Deunte Anderson, aggravated residential burglary, terroristic act, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500.
Lawrence Randall McWilliams, robbery, fleeing on foot, revocation of SIS.
Destiny Danielle Peace, engaging in continuing gang organization or enterprise first degree, forgery first degree.
Justice Sema Scarber, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening first degree.
Dawon Maurice Devereaux, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, criminal mischief second degree.
1:30 p.m.
Roger Earl Woods, petition to terminate requirements to register.
Terrance Jarmall Jones, aggravated residential burglary, 2 counts habitual offender, aggravated assault, possession of firearm by certain persons, 4 counts revocation.
Kevin Critton, revocation of suspended imposition of sentence.
Tommy Cornelius Yates, aggravated robbery, theft of property over $1,000, probation revocation.
Jerry Dale Jones, failure to appear, revocation of suspended imposition of sentence.
Jeremy May, failure to appear, probation revocation.
Jessica Fuller, revocation of suspended imposition of sentence, probation revocation.
Matthew Shawn West, failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements, refusal to cooperate with assessment process, habitual offender, failure to appear.