Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during July 2021. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first.
Linda Bell v. Fred Threadgill, July 7.
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during June 2021. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first.
Vera Rester v. Jerry Rester. June 23. Plaintiff is restored to maiden name of Vera Denise Sharp.
Jacquelyn Mirianda Briggs v. Rodney Bernard Briggs. June 17.
Sherri Latana Martin v. Samuel David Martin. June 11. Married March 21, 2014. Plaintiff is restored to previous name of Sherri Latana Jameson.
Lolita Miyonna Love v. Ludlow Ashmeade. June 9. Plaintiff is restored to maiden name of Kokita Miyonna Love.
Charlie Melissa Chriestenson v. Daniel Eugene Chriestenson. June 8. Plaintiff is restored to maiden name of Charlie Melissa Hammock.
Kaitlin Jane Baldwin v. Joshua Tanner Baldwin, June 8.
Cheryll Kunkle v. Martin Kunkle June 8. Married August 15, 2003
Gregory Chase Humphreys v. Chasity Lee Knighton-Humphreys. June 7. Married December 7, 2017.
Todd Collier v. Shelia Suzanne Collier. June 7. Married February, 24 2021.
Christian Brooke Staggs v. Zachary Hunter Staggs. June 8. Married October 27, 2020. Plaintiff is restored to maiden name of Christian Brooke Finney.
Jordan Watson v. Charnelle Watson. June 8. Married October, 7 2016.
Joseph McIntyre v. Connie McIntyre. June 8. Defendant is restored to maiden name of Connie Triplet.
Skyler Henderson v. Katy Henderson. June 2.