Arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.

Monday, February 13

Abigail York, 20, Magnolia, harassing communications

Wednesday, February 15

Jayden Mills, 20, Springhill, theft of a firearm

Thursday, February 16

Aubriunna Williams, 32, Magnolia, forgery 2nd

Dalvin Whitfield, 25, Magnolia, burglary, simultaneous possession of drugs and guns, possession of a schedule I & II controlled substance, possession of a firearm

Elundra Jackson, 25, Magnolia, failure to appear

Kevin Burdine, 47, Magnolia, domestic battery 3rd

Traveon Christopher, 27, Magnolia, fleeing

Sunday, February 19

Sarah Simon, 27, Searcy, possession of marijuana, possessing instrument of crime

Scottie Sisney, 51, Russellville, possession of marijuana, possessing instrument of crime

Monday, February 20

Antonio Smith, 51, Magnolia, failure to appear, public intoxication, possessing an instrument of crime

Tuesday, February 21

Jessie Dyson, 39, Magnolia, battery 2nd, kidnapping

Wednesday, February 22

Jamez Johnson, 25, Magnolia, failure to appear

Jennifer Moore, 35, Magnolia, assault 1st, breaking or entering, endangering the welfare of a minor, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass

Habiba Daniel, 23, Magnolia, possession of marijuana

Arlisha Smith, 21, Parkdale, battery 3rd

Garrett Davis, 31, Stamps, failure to appear

Friday, February 24

Siddh Patel, 20, Magnolia, shoplifting

Saturday, February 25

David Loudermill, 21, Magnolia, failure to appear

Cory Strong, 45, Magnolia, failure to appear

Sunday, February 26

Titeuania Williams, 22, Magnolia, failure to appear

Nathan Labit, 24, Magnolia, harassing communications, harassment

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

1
0
0
0
1

Recommended for you