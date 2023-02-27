Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Monday, February 13
Abigail York, 20, Magnolia, harassing communications
Wednesday, February 15
Jayden Mills, 20, Springhill, theft of a firearm
Thursday, February 16
Aubriunna Williams, 32, Magnolia, forgery 2nd
Dalvin Whitfield, 25, Magnolia, burglary, simultaneous possession of drugs and guns, possession of a schedule I & II controlled substance, possession of a firearm
Elundra Jackson, 25, Magnolia, failure to appear
Kevin Burdine, 47, Magnolia, domestic battery 3rd
Traveon Christopher, 27, Magnolia, fleeing
Sunday, February 19
Sarah Simon, 27, Searcy, possession of marijuana, possessing instrument of crime
Scottie Sisney, 51, Russellville, possession of marijuana, possessing instrument of crime
Monday, February 20
Antonio Smith, 51, Magnolia, failure to appear, public intoxication, possessing an instrument of crime
Tuesday, February 21
Jessie Dyson, 39, Magnolia, battery 2nd, kidnapping
Wednesday, February 22
Jamez Johnson, 25, Magnolia, failure to appear
Jennifer Moore, 35, Magnolia, assault 1st, breaking or entering, endangering the welfare of a minor, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass
Habiba Daniel, 23, Magnolia, possession of marijuana
Arlisha Smith, 21, Parkdale, battery 3rd
Garrett Davis, 31, Stamps, failure to appear
Friday, February 24
Siddh Patel, 20, Magnolia, shoplifting
Saturday, February 25
David Loudermill, 21, Magnolia, failure to appear
Cory Strong, 45, Magnolia, failure to appear
Sunday, February 26
Titeuania Williams, 22, Magnolia, failure to appear
Nathan Labit, 24, Magnolia, harassing communications, harassment