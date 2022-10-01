Columbia County real estate transactions recorded September 9 - 22 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes 10 residential sales, one land sale, and one commercial sale.
A 1,080 SF house on Terrace Street in Magnolia sold September 9 for $104,500. Kelsey Ann Betthauser sold the home to Dalton James Hall, who financed the purchase with a mortgage of $99,275 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC) of Detroit, Michigan. Kelsey Betthauser purchased this house December 18, 2020, for $88,000 from Susan Jennings by warranty deed.
A commercial sale at 107 N. Jefferson St. in Magnolia netted $135,000 on September 14. Jordan Sharp and Brittany Dawn Sharp sold a 3,160 SF building to MAAC Enterprises, LLC. Joe Pieratt is the principal for MAAC Enterprises. The location is the former Three Friends and Company building. MAAC Enterprises, LLC financed this sale with a mortgage of $97,905.50 from Peoples Bank.
Mr. and Mrs. Sharp purchased this building May 30, 2017, for $88,500 from Douglas Brannon Collier and Erin Collier by warranty deed.
A 1,960 SF house on Broadmoor in Magnolia changed hands for $245,000 on September 13. Janice D. Lockett sold the property to Harold C. Smith and Dana Michelle Smith, who backed the sale with a mortgage of $221,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust. Earl W. Lockett and Janice D. Lockett bought this house July 12, 2013, for $186,000 from Gary L. Jackson and Mary J. Jackson.
A land sale on September 8 rang up at $231,000. Frances Suzanne White sold the acreage to Great Books of North Brunswick, NJ. No mortgage information was available on this sale. This sale included a 3.18-acre tract off Columbia 220 at Emerson; a 20-acre tract on Columbia 220 at Emerson; a 1-acre tract with a 1,054 SF house on Columbia 220 at Emerson; and a 5.25-acre tract off Columbia 220 at Emerson. Frances Suzanne White acquired this property January 28, 2021, for $10 from the Jackie Tillman Clements Estate by fiduciary deed; on February 23, 2021, from Jackie Tillman Clements by fiduciary deed; and on January 28, 2021, for $10 from the Jackie Tillman Clements Estate by fiduciary deed.
Five acres on Arkansas 98 in Emerson sold September 13 for $154,900. Charles W. Martin Jr. and Stephanie A. Martin sold the property to Lance Colton Reeves and Rachel Lee Reeves. Mr. and Mrs. Reeves backed this sale with a mortgage of $147,155 from Farmers Bank and Trust Company of Texarkana, Texas, which included a 30x76-ft. mobile home. Charles and Stephanie Martin acquired this property April 13, 2008, from Jane Martin Purtle and Jerry Purtle by partition deed; April 25, 2007, for $25,000 from Robert Weldon Wilson and Kathy Wilson by warranty deed; April 23, 2007 for $25,000 from Travis Marks Wilson and Pamela G. Wilson by warranty deed; April 20, 2007, for $17,000 from Vickie Martin Armour and Arthur Armour by warranty deed; and October 22, 1997 from Melba P. Wilson and Weldon Wilson, Jane Martin Purtle (as attorney in fact for Charles W. Martin Sr., widower of Nelma P. Martin), Charles William Martin Jr. and Stephanie Martin, Jane Martin Purtle and Jerry Purtle, Vickie Martin Armour and Arthur Armour by warranty deed.
A 1,756 SF house on Chestnut Street in Magnolia sold September 15 for $119,900. Jennifer Thomas (f/k/a Jennifer Stiles) and Darren Keith Thomas sold the house to Cayla Alfred. Cayla Alfred financed this purchase with a mortgage of $117,727 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC) of Detroit, Michigan. Jennifer Stiles bought this house July 4, 2010, for $83,000 from Paul and Janenne Mercer by warranty deed. This property was conveyed to Jennifer Stiles from Brad Stiles December 30, 2010, by quit claim deed.
The sale of a 2,844 SF house on Marcella Street in Magnolia on September 16 rang up at $150,000. Michael S. Bentley and Kathryn C. Bentley sold the house to MD & CW Properties, LLC. Chelsea Walsh is the agent for MD & CW Properties. This sale is financed by a mortgage of $213,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust Company. Michael S. and Patricia G. Bentley bought this house June 1, 1991, for $95,000 from Rodney and Rosemary Griffin by warranty deed.
A 1,664 SF house and 10 acres on Hwy. 371 North in Waldo changed hands September 12 for $110,000. Richard C. Smith and Autumn G. Smith sold the property to Jeremy Motes and Hannah Motes, who financed the sale with a mortgage of $132,449.50 from Peoples Bank. Mr. and Mrs. Smith purchased this property November 9, 2015, for $123,000 from the Milton and Lovera Murphy Joint Revocable Trust by trustee's deed.
A 1,548 SF house and .58 acre on Long Street in Taylor sold September 14 for $105,000. Alicia A. Bland and James R. Bland, Tami L. Blake and Ronnie Blake, Angela Y. Duncan and Matthew Duncan, and Beverly J. Queen sold the property to Dusty Robinson and Hayley Robinson. Mr. and Mrs. Robinson financed this purchase with a mortgage of $94,395 from Peoples Bank. This property was conveyed June 27, 2022, by Mitzi Dodson to Alicia Bland et all by affidavit of heirship. The property was then conveyed July 21, 2022, by warranty from Alicia Bland et al to Alicia Bland et al.
The sale of a 1,634 SF house on Gean Street in Magnolia sold September 12 for $185,000. Brandon M. Couture and Misty Couture purchased the house from Jay Wesley Jameson and Tamara Jameson and Jill Jameson Anderson and Marc Anderson. Mr. and Mrs. Couture financed this transaction with a mortgage of $181,649 from Peoples Bank of North Charleston, South Carolina. Jill Jameson Anderson and Jay Wesley Jameson received this property November 13, 2015, from Harold C. and Betty K. Jameson by warranty deed.
A land sale involving 40 acres off Columbia 160 in the Taylor area brought $109,660 on September 20. Moore Land and Timber, LLC, sold the acreage to Pat Andrews and Mike Andrews. No mortgage information was available on this sale. On December 15, 2011, Charles H. Moore et al conveyed this property to Moore Land and Timber, LLC, by warranty deed.
The sale of 9.239 acres and a 2,500 SF house on Columbia 53 in Waldo rang up at $220,000 on September 22. Cardelia Kay Fincher sold the property to Hal L. Miller and Deborah M. Miller. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Cardelia Kay Fincher purchased this property April 20, 2015, for $210,000 from Jackie R. Phillips by warranty deed.