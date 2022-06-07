Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Tuesday, May 31
Michael Sims, 34, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Wednesday, June 1
Tylan Mosley-Jacobs, 25, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Kee Kimble, 44, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Thursday, June 2
Steven Freese, 59, Buckner, possession of firearm by certain person.
Friday, June 3
Otis Arnold, 47, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Saturday, June 4
Detris Beal, Magnolia, obstruction of government property.
Rodasia Turner, 20, Magnolia, criminal trespass.
Emma Tate, 41, Magnolia, shoplifting.
Madeleine Ortiz, 29, Magnolia, domestic battering 3rd degree.