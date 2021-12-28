Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Wednesday, December 22
Troy Oguinn, 35, Magnolia, forgery second degree.
Thursday, December 23
Taylor Carder, 29, Waldo, failure to appear.
Brenda Moore, 61, Magnolia, driving while intoxicated, no seat belt in use, careless and prohibited driving, failure to yield for emergency vehicle, refusal of breath or blood test.
Arthell Sanders, 62, Waldo, possession of cocaine and open
container.
Friday, December 24
Torez Young, 37, Magnolia, failure to pay registration fee and and no/expired driver’s license.
Heather Baker, 41, Springfield, MO, arrested to assist another law enforcement agency.
David Loudermill, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Shakoya Williams, 39, Magnolia, criminal mischief 2nd degree and disorderly conduct.
Johnny Cornelious, 53, Magnolia, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and maintain a drug premises.
Cecilia Finley, 25, Magnolia, fleeing by vehicle, criminal mischief first degree, failure to yield, failure to obey police officer, careless and prohibited driving.
Saturday, December 25
Chase Williams, 29, Magnolia, fraud/drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana.
Sunday, December 26
Kendra Banks, 24, Rogers, possession of marijuana, and change of name or address on driver’s license.
Madison McGregor, 19, Magnolia was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Douglas Harman, 47, Magnolia, forgery 1st degree.
Naomi Drummer, 20, Magnolia was arrested for obstruction of government property.