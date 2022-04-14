South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, April 12, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
Columbia
Samatha Lashaun Skelton, P.O. Box 36, Waldo; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed April 6.
Ouachita
Brandon Dewanye Victorian, 329 Clifton Street, Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed April 4.
Dekeisha Tysha Jones, 329 Clifton Street, Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed April 4.
Joyce Winona Carey, 629 Chestnut Street, Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed April 6.
Angela L. Harris, 935 Belan Avenue, Camden; Chapter 13. bankruptcy filed April 7.
Terry G. Tuberville, 2589 Hwy 79 N, Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed April 7.
Jeannetta R. Burris, A/K/A Jeannetta R. Jones and Yvette Burris, 1471 N 1st St, Stephens; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed April 8.
Union
Frederick Andre Smith, 102 Wildwood Circle, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed April 4.
Cassie Bell Watson, 1102 S Martin Luther King Blvd., El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed April 5.
Alaina Danyelle Watson, A/K/A Alaina Crockett, 220 W. 14th Street, Smackover; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed April 6.
Deadre Lovett, 1014 Ross Ave, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed April 6.
Madalyn Rhea Cordell, 628 Garland Ave, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed April 7.