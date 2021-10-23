Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in October 2021 as recorded by the Circuit Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Justin Lee Rogers, 27, of Magnolia and Kayla Nicole Whiddon, 31, of Magnolia, October 22.
Phillip Dalton O’Donnell, 25, of Magnolia and Kaitlyn Lane Maness, 23, of Magnolia, October 22.
Shaylon B. Phenix, 42, of Magnolia and Shawanda Nicole Lee, 40, of Magnolia, October 15.
Ahmed Mohamed Abdalla Mohammad, 28, of Magnolia and Brittany Deeann Gay, 25, of Bossier City, LA, October 15.
Thomas Wayne Ryan, 25, of Haynesville, LA and Claude Allen Stevens, 44, of Ida, LA, October 14.
Trey Austin Roberson, 30, Magnolia and Katie Lane Crew, 26, of Magnolia, October 14.
Robert Eugene Hyatt, 48, of Ruston, LA and Hannah Troia Lewis, 32, of Ruston, LA, October 14.
Anthony Dale Weir, 36, of Sarepta, LA and Jinny Lynn Cooper, 32, of Sarepta, LA, October 12.
Stephen Michael Feibel, 49, of Doyline, LA and Tiffany R. Williams, 44, of Emerson, October 12.
Robert Blake Burnett, 40, of Magnolia and Melissa Suzanne Ward, 52, of Hope, October 8.
Michael Harkrider, 58, of Magnolia and Laurie Lorraine Spaun, 47, of Magnolia, October 7.
Silvestre Dominguez Alonso Jr., 24, of Magnolia and Suzannah Gayle Neal, 24, of Magnolia, October 6.
Ethan Rayford Wren, 31, of Minden, LA and Taylor Michelle Corbit, 23, of Minden, LA, October 4.
Colby Phillip Miller, 31, of Haughton, LA and Alyssa Michelle Rosati, 29, of Haughton, October 4.
Dustin Hollis Cox, 31, of Minden, LA and Nichole Lyn Post, 28, of Minden, LA, October 4.
Shawn Patrick Sandifer, 29, of Joaquin, TX and Taylor Renee Wheless, 25, of Joaquin, TX, October 1.
Robert C. Lingenfelder, 51, of Monroe, LA and Angela Waller, 28, of Monroe, LA, October 1.
Luke Anson Ducote, 40, of Lecompte, LA and Ashley Humphries Ducote, 37, of Lecompte, LA, October 1.