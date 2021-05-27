Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during May 2021. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first.
Alesia Renee Collins v. Otto Edward Collins. May 21. Married June 9, 2017. Plaintiff is restored to former surname of Blackwell.
John Wesley Warlick v. Tammy Lynn Warlick. May 21. Defendant is restored to former name of Tammy Lynn Armstrong.
Mary M. Reynolds-Phillips v. Richard Phillips. May 21. Married February 13, 2016.
Ahramis Janai Williams v. Delwynn Dejuan Easter. May 21.
Timothy M. Young v. Jennifer D. Young. May 21. Married November 25, 2000.
Alyssa Ross v. Dustin Ross. May 12. Plaintiff is restored to maiden name of Alyssa Nicole White.
Laurena LaTrice Otunba v. Terrence Cantrell Mallory. May 12.
Leslie Hammontree v. Wallace Reed Hammontree. May 5. Plaintiff is restored to maiden name of Leslie Raider.
Tiffany Merritt v. Creighton Bailey. May 5.
Justina Davis v. Steven Davis. May 3. Married October 23, 2010.
Angel Zaldivar v. Richard Zaldivar. May 3. Married March 28, 2015. Plaintiff is restored to maiden name of Angel May.