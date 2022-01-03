Habitual offender Florian Culp, aka “Three,” received 20 years in prison for aggravated robbery, kidnapping, possession of firearms and theft of property recently.
Culp was represented by TexARKana attorney Garnet Norwood and sentenced by Circuit Court Judge David Talley on December 16 in Columbia County criminal court. Culp also received 20 years of suspended imposition of sentencing.
According to a March 17, 2021 affidavit, Culp, described as homeless and living in Magnolia, attempted to rob victim Theodore Barnes of Magnolia.
Cathy Weaver came to the police distraught after what she had seen from her window in Magnolia. She told Magnolia Police Lt. Josh Miller that she was watching something that did not seem right when a tall black male wearing white, a small black female wearing dreads and a skinny black male dressed in all black were talking to Barnes.
According to the affidavit she saw Weaver put his hands up. She got into her vehicle and called Barnes to get in. He asked her if he could have $100 and she said to get in and she would take him to the bank. She tried to convince Barnes to go to the police, but he refused.
While at the police station, Barnes called Weaver. Weaver put the phone on speaker and Miller recorded the phone call. Barnes identified the male subjects at “Three,” the alias for Culp, and “Hector.” Barnes told Weaver “Three” had hit him in the head with a pistol and broke a window at his residence. Weaver asked Barnes to come to the police but he advised he would call Sam Kirby and the call was ended.
Around 4 p.m. March 17, Magnolia Police officers responded to 620 Jeanette Street, Apt. B for a reported armed robbery that happened earlier in the day, the affidavit reads. Officers arrived and spoke with the victim known to be Barnes who said he was inside his residence eating when he heard a knock on the screen door.
Barnes went to the door and observed a black male he knew as “Hector,” later identified as Roderick Smith, and a woman he knew as “Tay” who is Darstarta Martin, standing at his door. Barnes said he let them inside the apartment because they knew each other.
The affidavit says Barnes said “Hector,” sat on the north end of the apartment and “Tay” sat beside “Hector.”
“Hector,” Smith, brought up to Barnes that he owed him money. Around this time as Barnes was standing towards the two guests in the southeastern end of the apartment, a black male with mid-length dreads walked in the doorway displaying a gun. The male was identified as Culp, aka “Three,” by Barnes.
Barnes said Culp pointed the gun at Barnes and ordered him to give Culp his wallet. Barnes said he fell after Culp hit him in the head with a pistol. Barnes told Culp his wallet was in the car. Barnes, Culp, Martin, and Smith all exited the apartment. Barnes was then told to get into the car that was parked outside. Barnes refused and said he was not getting in the car.
Barnes said his relative pulled up and noticed something was going on that was not normal and asked for Barnes to get into the car and they took off to get away from the scene. Barnes said he was able to positively identify each person who came to his apartment.
On March 19, the Magnolia police and the U.S. Marshals located Culp at the Save Inn in Magnolia. When officers went to get Culp, he took off running. They observed Culp reaching for his waist. Officers were able to catch Culp at the intersection of Calhoun Street and Calhoun Road. As officers were searching him, they located a Smith & Wesson handgun which had a serial number on it. When the serial number was run by Miller, it showed the gun had been stolen in Magnolia.
When Culp was placed in the Columbia County Jail, a jailer called Miller to report Culp had brought marijuana into the jail. Culp has previous felony convictions out of Arizona.
According to an affidavit dated March 19, 2021, another of Culp’s victims was Ian Marlar from Prescott. Culp is listed on the document as being homeless and living in Magnolia.
At 1:56 a.m. on March 19, Magnolia Police Officer Tyler Hunter was patrolling near the Magnolia Police Department when he heard someone yelling, according to the affidavit.
Marlar told the officer he had been sitting in his vehicle at 757 Lucy Circle when a man identifying himself as “Three,” walked up to him and asked him if he knew who he was. Culp told Marlar he was a bad “mother f…..”
“Marlar stated that Three struck him in the face and had him drive to West Main at Franky’s, aka Margie William’s house,” the report reads.
Once they got to that location, Culp pulled a large revolver out and had Marlar walk into the house and handed the gun to Williams and told her to shoot him if he “did anything stupid.”
After Culp used the restroom, he came back into the room with Marlar and Williams and took his revolver back. He pointed the gun at Marlar and asked him what he had.
Marlar said he got scared and pulled $100 out and put it on the table. Both Culp and Williams then asked what else he had and searched him.
Marlar had $200 in his pocket and Culp took $100, gave Williams $200, and said she still owed him $50.
“Marlar was then informed that if he went to the police, Three would kill him, his kids, his dogs and he still owed money to “Franky” (Williams) to get his vehicle back.
Marlar said when he was released, he walked back to Lucy Circle to ask Samantha Beasley if he could call his brother and ask him to get him. Beasley said she would need to first call her mother and Marlar said he just needed to call his brother. Beasley refused to let Marlar use her phone, so he walked to the police department to report the incident.
On March 19, a search warrant was obtained for room 141 at the Economy Inn where Culp was staying. During the search of the room, officers found Culp’s identification and wallet on one of the occupants of the room. During the search of the room, police found keys and later on March 23, 2021, Marlar came to the police station and identified them as being his.