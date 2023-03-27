Dan Nguyen, who twice ran his black SUV into the front of his business, All-Nails Salon on East Main Street, last October according to a police affidavit, wants to be considered for the Alternative Sentencing Program.
Nguyen, 53, was back in Columbia County Circuit Court with defense attorney David Price on March 16, and used a Vietnamese interpreter provided by the court. Through the interpreter, he entered a non-guilty plea.
Nguyen is charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening and criminal mischief count.
When contacted after court about the case, Price had no comment.
The affidavit about the events on October 21, 2022, said that when Magnolia Sgt. Liz Colvin arrived, she saw a black SUV parked in front of All-Nails Salon with damage to the front of the driver’s side and passenger side on the front bumper of the vehicle.
Colvin also observed the front of the salon was badly damaged and the doors of the building were pushed in, and brick columns supporting the building were damaged with bricks and glass on the ground and inside the salon.
The affidavit said Colvin saw a man sitting outside the building and several people outside the building. Colvin was told that one of the owners of the building, Tu Nguyen, was standing outside.
Tu Nguyen told Colvin it was her husband, Dan Nguyen, who damaged the building and the vehicle by running the vehicle into the building on purpose.
“Colvin was notified that no one was injured but that Duy had run in traffic after the accident stating he wanted to kill himself,” the affidavit reads.
Colvin went to speak with Duy Nguyen who was calmly sitting behind the nail salon counter drinking water and asked if he was injured.
“Duy stated he was crazy and that he was tired of working when his wife took his money and gave it to her boyfriend,” the affidavit reads. “Duy kept stating he just wanted to go to jail.”
Colvin went back to speak with Tu Nguyen and her daughter, Sarah Nguyen.
Sarah translated for her mother and said that Duy had been threatening to kill her mother since October 19, 2022.
Sarah Nguyen filled out a statement for her mother which stated Tu Nguyen was working on a customer and she witnessed Duy Nguyen drive his car in the store with customers inside.
The affidavit reads Tu Nguyen said the argument started when Duy Nguyen heard rumors she was cheating on him. She said her son, a minor whose name is not included on the affidavit, was sitting beside her near the front of the store behind the nail counter which is the second table closest to the door.
Tu Nguyen told Colvin her husband rammed the car into the store once, then backed up and rammed the store again. Then he got out of the car and stood in the middle of the street stating he wanted to die.
“Duy then went inside the store and began hitting his head on the wall and waited for police,” according to the affidavit.
Magnolia Police Officers gathered statements from customers inside the store at the time of the incident. Rose Biley said she was sitting in the first chair as one enters the building. Biley said she observed Duy Nguyen slam a pizza box on the floor and left out the front door. She then said he drove his truck through the front door and ran into the street, according to the affidavit.
Another witness, Joyce Glover, said she was sitting in the third pedicure chair waiting to get her nails done. She said she observed people arguing about something but she could not understand the language. She said she saw Duy Nguyen get out of the chair and throw a backpack and pizza box on the floor. Glover told police Duy Nguyen then went outside and drove his SUV in to the front entrance of the building, backed up and drove it again into the building.
“Glover stated Duy then got out of the truck and continued to argue with his wife and customers,” the affidavit reads. “Glover stated she had never been so afraid in her life and called 911 to send an officer as she did not know what Duy what do next.”
Javontae Pearson told officers he was sitting in a chair by the front when a man came in and threw a bag in the floor then began storming out of the shop, got in a vehicle and ran into the shop with the vehicle. Pearson stated he jumped out of the chair, according to the affidavit.
Another witness, Cassidy, said she was picking out a nail color when she and her boyfriend went to sit down. She said Duy Nguyen threw a backpack inside the door, got in his truck and rammed the front of the store twice. Jones said she and her boyfriend had been sitting right by the door as well as a small child who had been close by.
Colvin contacted the owner of the building, Alan Lu, to come see the damage. She asked if he would like to press charges for the damage to the building and he did not know at first, but then said he did wish to press charges for the damage, the affidavit reads.
Colvin spoke with Tu Nguyen and Sarah Nguyen again and Tu Nguyen said this was not the first instance of violence from her husband.
“Colvin and Officer (Jordan) Hanson overheard Duy state, ‘You better put me in jail, I’m going crazy, I’m going to kill her boyfriend.”
Due to witnesses stating Duy Nguyen was suicidal, he was taken to Magnolia Regional Medical Center Emergency Room to be evaluated. Duy Nguyen told Hanson he wanted to hurt himself and was admitted to the Emergency Room and staff told officers he would be transferred to a facility. ER staff were asked to notify police before he was released.