Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Saturday, March 4
Gregory Paschal, 51, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000, fleeing by foot, possessing an instrument of crime, failure to appear
Randy Smith, 51 of Conway, failure to comply
Sunday, March 5
Crystal McDaniels, 41, Magnolia, residential burglary
Monday, March 6
Travis Harris, 27, Magnolia, possession of firearm by certain person
Tuesday, March 7
Stefan Jones, 25, Magnolia, terroristic threating, resisting arrest, failure to appear
Marcus Carter, 52, Magnolia, terroristic threating, criminal trespass, domestic battery 3rd
Jessica Paschal, 21, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000
Stacy Williams, 60, Magnolia, failure to register as a sex offender, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia
Leticia Joiner, 31 of Magnolia, failure to appear
Keith Hardiman, 26, Magnolia, public intoxication, endangering the welfare of a minor
Wednesday, March 8
Kenneth Davis, 46, Waldo, terroristic threatening
Rakeem Beasley, 19, Magnolia, disorderly conduct, terroristic threating 2nd degree, public sexual indecency
Thursday, March 9
Sarah Cole, 33, Hope, failure to appear