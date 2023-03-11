Arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.

Saturday, March 4

Gregory Paschal, 51, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000, fleeing by foot, possessing an instrument of crime, failure to appear

Randy Smith, 51 of Conway, failure to comply

Sunday, March 5

Crystal McDaniels, 41, Magnolia, residential burglary

Monday, March 6

Travis Harris, 27, Magnolia, possession of firearm by certain person

Tuesday, March 7

Stefan Jones, 25, Magnolia, terroristic threating, resisting arrest, failure to appear

Marcus Carter, 52, Magnolia, terroristic threating, criminal trespass, domestic battery 3rd

Jessica Paschal, 21, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000

Stacy Williams, 60, Magnolia, failure to register as a sex offender, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia

Leticia Joiner, 31 of Magnolia, failure to appear

Keith Hardiman, 26, Magnolia, public intoxication, endangering the welfare of a minor

Wednesday, March 8

Kenneth Davis, 46, Waldo, terroristic threatening

Rakeem Beasley, 19, Magnolia, disorderly conduct, terroristic threating 2nd degree, public sexual indecency

Thursday, March 9

Sarah Cole, 33, Hope, failure to appear

