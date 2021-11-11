Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in November 2021 as recorded by the County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Jamaal Roshaun Williams, 38, of Magnolia and Caterina Ann Jackson, 43, of Magnolia, November 5.
Seth William Sterling, 26, of St. Francisville, LA and Erin Nicole Davis, 24, of St. Francisville, LA, November 5.
Parker Drake Souter, 23, of Magnolia and Kimberly Renee Bolyer, 21, of Magnolia, November 5.
Marshall Blade Evins, 22, of Junction City, AR and Makayla Grace-Ann Willis, 19, of Junction City, AR, November 5.
Benjamin Kyle Demoss, 31, of Plain Dealing, LA and Jessica Lane Vaughan, 22, of Plain Dealing, LA, November 4.
Daniel Lee Brazzel, 26, of Taylor and Morgan Dale Jolly, 23, of Magnolia, November 4.
Thomas Douglas Lees, 37, of El Dorado and Carrie E. Primm, 42, of El Dorado, November 3.