Three drilling permits have been issued by the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission.
Four R Operating Company LLC of Smackover is the operator and Fran Drilling Company is the contractor for the Franks No. 1, located 1,321 FWL and 900 feet FNL in Section 18-18S-21W in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field of Columbia County. Permit depth is 5,300 feet in the Pettet Zone. Work begins September 20.
Sinclair Operating Company of El Dorado is the operator and Sewell Drilling is the contractor for the Suggs No. 16, 1,600 feet FSL and 380 feet FWL in Section 9-17-13W in the Cypress Creek Field of Union County. Permit depth is to 6,000 feet in the Smackover Zone. Work began September 9.
Quanico Oil & Gas of El Dorado is the operator and Sewell Drilling is the contractor for the Goldsberry No. 1, located 2,355 feet FNL and 280 feet FEL in Section 23-18S-12W in the Strong Field of Union County. Permit depth is to 6,350 feet in the Smackover Lime. Work will start September 24.