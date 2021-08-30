A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held starting at 9 a.m. Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Criminal Detention Facility in Magnolia. COVID-19 precautions will be strictly observed. Masks are to be worn inside the building. (Bring your mask with you). The number of persons admitted to the building will be limited. Seating will be designated. Appropriate social distancing will be expected.
Each attorney will take whatever steps he/she feels necessary to be in court at or before the calling of his/her cases. Failure to be in court may result in the court imposing appropriate sanctions. All defendants must appear with their respective attorneys at the calling of his/her case. Each attorney shall proceed to accomplish this in the manner of his/her choice.
Phillip Demond Glasgow, arson, residential burglary, theft of property over $5,000.
William Lee Mickles, sexual indecency with a child, sexual assault second degree.
Brandon D. Jenkins, communication facility, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Ricky Lamar Faulk, breaking or entering, theft of property over $25,000, habitual offender.
Jessie Wayne Dyson, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, mandatory seat belt use, possession of firearm by certain persons, hindering apprehension or prosecution, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.
Atavia L. Runyon, aggravated assault.
Jaylon Demond McKamie, terroristic act.
Kokeisha Murphy, forgery second degree, fraudulent insurance acts.
William Matthew Fort, residential burglary, battery first degree, aggravated assault, protection order violation.
Christopher Lee Waller, battery second degree, domestic battering third degree.
Robert Wade Jester, aggravated residential burglary, aggravated assault, 2 counts criminal mischief first degree, breaking or entering, theft of property under $1,000, aggravated assault on family/household member, driving while intoxicated first offense, fleeing (on foot), refusal to submit to chemical test.
Shaniekque Estherrial Robinson, breaking or entering, criminal mischief first degree.
Harlen Parker, theft by receiving (firearm) under $25,000, 2 counts possession of firearm by certain person, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, fleeing (on foot), reckless driving, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, domestic battering first degree - use of a deadly weapon; theft by receiving over $1,000, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Daniel Bailey, possession of firearm by certain persons, probation revocation.
Odies Wilson IV, capital murder, aggravated robbery, battery first degree, firearm enhancement.
Le'Kamerin Vaunye Tolbert, capital murder, aggravated robbery, battery first degree, firearm enhancement.
Chad Treaun Valentine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), habitual offender.
Robert Lynn Linton, theft of property by deception.
Lora Cooper, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
William Mosley, domestic battering second degree, aggravated assault, theft of property over $1,000.
Jerry Wayne Pritchard, capital murder, battery first degree, terroristic act, stalking second degree.
Ervin Kelso Moss, battery first degree.
Kobe Leichman, murder first degree.
Danny John Pine Jr., sexual assault second degree, rape.
Nathan Allen Brady, rape.
Douglas Ray French, possession of firearms by certain persons, DWI fourth offense.
Carlton Lonnell Stewart, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of firearm by certain persons, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; speeding, HO, failure to appear.
Kayla Suzanne McLeod, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, driving left of center, speeding, driver's license required, HO.
Lannie Aaron Baker, arson.
Wesley George Johnson, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing governmental operations, HO, probation revocation.
Lester James Hawthorne, kidnapping, rape, battery first degree.
Julian Ugartechea, residential burglary, criminal mischief first degree, disorderly conduct.
Charles Edward Trower, domestic battering second degree.
Florian Johannes Culp, 2 counts aggravated robbery, kidnapping, theft of property over $1,000, possession of firearms by certain persons, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500, furnishing prohibited articles, fleeing (on foot).
Kevin Wayne Wilson, domestic battery third degree, endangering welfare of minor first degree, disorderly conduct.
Darstarta Denise Martin, aggravated robbery.
Demarian Kentrell Carter, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI).
Jesse Wade Snider, battery first degree, aggravated assault.
Jasmine Crow, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Beaunca Willis, residential burglary, theft of property over $1,000, criminal trespass.
Aqualious Arthel Sanders, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), HO, revocation of SIS.
Ezron Washington, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, domestic battery third degree.
Washekeyia Danyale Moore, forgery first degree, battery second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing governmental operations, fictitious tags.
Devonte Markuis Willis, aggravated assault, possession of firearms by certain persons, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening first degree, disorderly conduct.
Kiaundria Keyon Loudermill, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Sheila Annette Lane, aggravated assault, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deandre Marcell Dismuke, terroristic threatening first degree, criminal mischief first degree, HO, probation revocation.
Breanna Denae Olup, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing (on foot).
Princeton Deon Curry, theft by receiving over $1,000, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, fleeing (on foot).
Andrew Jennings Paschal, theft of property by deception.
Thomas Steven Ford, criminal mischief first degree, theft of property over $5,000, breaking or entering.
Wyatt P. Varvil, criminal mischief first degree.
Shirley Ann Rasberry, forgery second degree, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card over $1,000.
Zakari Javionte Williamson, battery first degree, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, aggravated assault, terroristic act.
Dontavious Dejuan Stone, battery first degree, terroristic act, breaking or entering.
Scotdarrious M. Ellis, battery first degree, terroristic act, aggravated assault.
Tolbert Jones, tampering with physical evidence.
Roderick Glenn Johnson, hindering apprehension or prosecution.
Rodney Glenn Johnson, delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, aggravated assault, possession of firearms by certain persons.
Jovan E. O'neal, non-support.
Heather Leeann Ard, theft of property over $25,000.
Taskeka Teon McDuffie, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked.
Gregory Dupree Jackson, 2 counts possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Braelyn Lamar Beasley, breaking or entering, theft of property over $1,000.
Jerry F. Rufus, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Tynna Marie Jackson, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cherree Monique Johnson, battery first degree.
Farley Dayton Taylor, terroristic threatening first degree, domestic battery third degree.
Matthew Shawn West, failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements, refusal to cooperate with assessment process, habitual offender.
Keaton Lee Kirkpatrick, commercial burglary, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Reginald Demaind Britt, commercial burglary, criminal mischief first degree, theft of property under $1,000.
Devaron Derell Henderson, commercial burglary, criminal mischief first degree, endangering welfare of minor first degree, DWI, theft of property under $1,000.
Autumn Faulkner, aggravated assault, child enhancement.
Holly Smith Elmore, revocation.
Aaron McHenry, probation revocation.
Torrey Charles, revocation of SIS.
Camesha Smith, probation revocation.
Jerry Taylor, probation revocation.