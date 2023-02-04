South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 31, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
Columbia
Jessica Franks, 913 Buffington, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 23.
Serena Martise Young, A/K/A Serena Harris Young, 1572 Columbia Road 61, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 27.
Tracey Renee Page, 1371 Columbia 62 W, McNeil; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 31.
Nevada
David Parish, 688 Highway 76, Rosston; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 25.
Union
Justin Daniel Pennington and Kristen Ashley Pennington, A/K/A Kristen Jones, 4918 Wesson Rd, Junction City; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 24.
Paula Renee Webb, 102 Kaci Drive, Junction City; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 26.
Margert Lucille Johnson, 602 E. 10th St, Smackover; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed January 26.
Rosemarie Chabot, P.O. Box 530, Calion; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 27.
Tami R. Wayne, P.O. Box 511, Huttig; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 31.