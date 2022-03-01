Jeremy Jarmar Scott, 26, was sentenced to seven years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections for residential burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.
His sentencing, which took place on February 10 in Columbia County Circuit Court, included 10 years of suspended imposition of sentencing.
SIS is a sentencing option available to the trial court. In SIS, usually the defendant is placed on probation. If the defendant violates probation, the judge may order any sentence within the full range of punishment for the crime convicted. If the defendant successfully completes probation, no sentence is ordered, according to uslegal.com.
Scott is a habitual offender, but that part of the case was null processed by the deputy prosecutors.
According to a probable cause affidavit, on November 20, 2021, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Rider Travel Plaza on U.S. 79 south in the Walker community in reference to a fight in progress. Cpl. Jordan Hanson and Reserve Deputy Gary Liberty were first on the scene and then Deputy Hunter Scott arrived.
Deputy Scott observed a SUV attempting to leave the parking lot but stopped as it approached Hanson’s truck. The officers were attempting to investigate the fight when Deputy Scott observed a man jump into a white Ford van and take off on a high rate of speed from the gas pumps, the affidavit read. The van was screeching its tires as it exited the parking lot and began traveling south on U.S. 79.
All three officers got back in their trucks and initiated their emergency lights and sirens in a pursuit of the van. Deputy Scott saw the van turn onto Columbia Road 30 and began traveling westbound. He then saw the van turn left onto Columbia Road 451 and continue to flee. Next, the van came to a stop in a field just off the dirt road and a man took off running toward the rear of the mobile home, the affidavit said.
Deputy Scott pursued the man and observed the man trying to crawl under the home and he saw his pants had fallen down. Scott also saw a wooden handle sticking out of the man’s pants and the man reaching for it. Scott then unholstered his duty weapon and began giving the man commands to stop reaching for whatever was in his pants and to put his hands up.
The man initially did not comply, but finally stopped reaching for the wooden handle.
“Scott couldn’t see what was on the other end of the handle, and wasn’t sure if it was a firearm, a tool or just a wooden handle,” the affidavit said.
After the man finally quit reaching for the handle, Hanson was able to take him to the ground and prevent him from continuing to reach for the handle. After handcuffing the man, Deputy Scott identified him to be the suspect Scott, who had a failure to appear warrant on aggravated residential burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, forgery, and revocation. Suspect Scott said he knew he had warrants and that was part of the reason he had run.
When deputies took inventory of the van, they found a glass smoking pipe with residue in the bulb.
On November 22, 2021, suspect Scott agreed to speak with Detective Leroy Martin. Suspect Scott said he was at Rider Express arguing with his girlfriend, who he did not want to identify, as officers arrived.
Suspect Scott then confessed that he knew he had a warrant so he drove off so he would not be arrested. Scott also said that the glass smoking pipe was his.