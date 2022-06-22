Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Thursday, June 16
Steven Hoch, 32, Magnolia, theft of property over $2,500.
Quentavius Bell, 23, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Friday, June 17
Madeleine Ortiz, 29, Magnolia, failure to appear and battery 2nd degree.
Lora Cooper, 57, Magnolia, possession of instrument of crime.
Saturday, June 18
Nicole Bolt, 28, Stamps, failure to comply.
Rachel Dees, 24, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000.
Richard Hendricks, 36, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Monday, June 20
Myate Johnson, 29, Magnolia, theft of services.
Dawon Devereaux, 33, Magnolia, failure to appear.