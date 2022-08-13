Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Tuesday, August 9
Denver Devereaux, 33, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Lawrence McWilliams, 36, Magnolia, failure to appear.
D’evin McDonald, 18, Coushatta, LA, shoplifting.
Dylan Foster, 18, Shreveport, LA, shoplifting.
Ralph McDowell, 69, Emerson, driving while intoxicated, driving on suspended license, refusal of breath or blood test, and possession instrument of crime.
Wednesday, August 10
Malaysia Benjamin, 33, Los Angeles, simultaneous possession of drugs and guns, maintain a drug premises, possession of methamphetamine, possession of schedule VI drug.
Denver Elmore, 44, Magnolia, public intoxication.
Thursday, August 11
Tycorien Rone, 21, Camden, obstruction of government operations.
Ogla Quieda-Mata, 38, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000.