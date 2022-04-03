Columbia County real estate transactions recorded March 14-March 25, 2022, having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Land sales -- two totaling over $400,000 -- dominated this cycle of real estate transactions in Columbia County.
A land sale involving approximately 227 acres in the Walkerville area brought $486,160 on March 17. Lamar B. Jones (individually and as attorney-in-fact for Dorothy Glynn Jones, Frances Ellen Jones (f/k/a Frances Ellen Gochnour), and Janet Elizabeth Jones sold the acreage to Mark Smith, James Smith, and Lewis Smith. Mark Smith and Gega Smith, James Smith and Nora Smith, and Lewis Smith and Melody Smith financed this purchase with a mortgage of $316,004 from Peoples Bank. This sale included 218.40 acres off Columbia 257 and Columbia 258, and 20 acres west of Arkansas 19 South. This property was transferred August 6, 2004, from Frances Jones and the Jones Estate to Lamar B. Jones et al.
Land totaling around 148 acres in the McNeil area was sold March 14 for $419,000. Burrow Timber, LLC, purchased the land from Diane Hatcher Ferguson (f/k/a Diane Hatcher Byerley) and John Ferguson. This included 95 acres on Columbia 115 and Columbia 116, 40 acres on Columbia 45, and 13.33 acres on Columbia 115.
On February 2, 2000, Doris E. Hatcher conveyed this property to Diane H. Ferguson and Kathleen H. Bruner by donation deed. Diane H. Ferguson received a 1/2 interest from the Kathleen Bruner Estate on January 30, 2014, by executor's deed.
A 1,536 SF house and 10 acres on Columbia 41 in Waldo changed hands March 14 for $117,000. Russell A. Jackson and Miranda Jackson sold the property to Hale Walker Jackson and James Russell Jackson, financed by a mortgage of $124,747 from Farmers Bank and Trust. Russell and Miranda Jackson bought this property September 12, 2013, for $125,000 from Jimmie L. Cox by warranty deed.
The sale of a 2,566 SF house and 1 acre on Columbia 405 in Magnolia rang up at $330,000 on March 15. Chance Cole Thornton and Ashley Thornton sold the property to Cindy Martin Real Estate, Inc. This transaction is financed by a mortgage of $296,670 from Peoples Bank. Mr. and Mrs. Thornton purchased this house July 19, 2017, for $113,500 from Phyllis Disotell (as commissioner) by commissioner's deed.
The sale of a 2,276 SF house and .85 acre on North Hays Avenue in Taylor on March 15 brought $244,200. Linda Chance bought the property from Bradley Joshua Bolton and Tina Joyce Aycock Bolton. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Tina Bolton acquired this property July 31, 2009, for $145,000 from Aaron and Ashley Williams by warranty deed.
Two tracts of land totaling approximately 17.93 acres north of Columbia 11 sold March 15 for $125,000. Clint Edward Norment and Margarita Norment sold the acreage to Hayden T. Collier and Hannah D. Collier. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Clint Norment received this property January 18, 2022, from Brenda S. Hall by quitclaim deed.
A 3,672 SF house and 1.07 acres on South Washington Street in Magnolia sold March 16 for $182,000. Gunter Hill Properties, LLC, purchased the property from Norman MacNeill and Selina MacNeill. Gunter Hill Properties, LLC, financed this sale with a mortgage of $182,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust. The MacNeills purchased this property December 11, 2009, for $190,000 from Matthew and Corey L. Barnett by warranty deed.
A total of 95.99 acres off Arkansas 98 sold March 8 for $175,000. Gregory Allen McDougall Jr. sold the land to OK Farms and Properties, LLC, financed by a mortgage of $148,750 from Peoples Bank. Mr. McDougall transferred this property December 1, 1997, by quitclaim deed to Four Mc's Limited Partnership. On September 13, 2021, Mr. McDougall purchased the property for $10 from Four MC's Limited Partnership by quitclaim deed.
A land sale in the Walkerville area brought a $115,000 price tag on March 21. Smith Brothers Land, LLC, sold 78 acre off Columbia 3 to HM Goodhart Land, LLC. No mortgage information was available on this transaction. This property was sold December 28, 2009, for $110,000 by John W. Hardy and Sharon Franks Hardy to Keith Smith, Michael Smith, and Bob Smith by warranty deed. On December 10, 2010, Michael Smith and Keith Smith received the interest of Bob Smith by warranty deed. Keith Smith and Michael Smith transferred the property to Smith Brothers Land on April 26, 2017, by warranty deed.
A commercial building sale (the former Magnolia Water Department building) at 310 Legion Drive in Magnolia brought $125,000 on March 25. Robert Hunt and Carole Hunt sold 2.117 acres and a 3,840 SF building to Bascom M. Jones. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Mr. and Mrs. Hunt purchased this building April 28, 2011, for $100,000 from Whitehead Construction Co. by corporate warranty deed.
A commercial sale on March 18 brought $214,900. Tommie Shelts (f/k/a Tommie Booth) sold the Tommarie's Hair Fashions location at 108 E. Columbia St. in Magnolia to Dennis Randall Minter and Julie Minter. Mr. and Mrs. Minter financed this purchase with a mortgage of $216,873 from Bank of Delight. No further information was available on this transaction.