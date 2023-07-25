PRESCOTT – A second Love’s will be opening in Prescott soon, possibly within the next four to six weeks.
The company will be hosting a job fair at the Hampton Inn in Hope from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 26. Mary Godwin, executive director of the Prescott-Nevada County Economic Development Office, said those interested in applying for jobs with Love’s should come dressed for an interview.
Approximately 60 people will be hired, though 100 will be working there when all is said and done. There will be at least four management positions open.
