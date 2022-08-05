Keanu Brady Flippin, 26, of Rosston faces multiple charges after a shoplifting incident at Walmart, and causing damage to a police vehicle and at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center Emergency Room.
According to a statement from Magnolia Police, officers were dispatched Thursday night to the shoplifting report.
Flippin was taken into custody and as he was being taken to the Magnolia Police Department, became combative and damaged the interior of the vehicle. While doing so, he injured one of his hands and was taken to the MRMC ER.
The report said that through this time, Flippin threatened harm to Magnolia officers, continued to be combative and damaged hospital equipment.
After treatment, Flippin was taken to the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility.
Flippin had first court appearance on Thursday.
He is held under $50,000 bond and is charged with impairing the operation of a vital public facility, criminal mischief first degree, terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and shoplifting.
Anyone who has a concern about the welfare of Flippin may call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and provide a number for him to call them.