Lori Ann Callison, representing herself Thursday in 13th District Circuit Court, received 12 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
She didn't hold back on her feelings about the sentence from Circuit Judge David Talley.
“I’m not taking to you anymore. F---you,” Callison said as she walked back toward the door that leads to the jail inside the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility.
Callison, 36, is going to prison for breaking the terms of her probation on 2018 charges of breaking or entering and theft of property.
In court on Thursday, Callison blamed her frequent positive drug tests on an ex-boyfriend, whom she accused of using crack cocaine to spike her food. She said she did not know why she kept testing positive for methamphetamine.
“It was a period of about six months to a year that the food drugging has been going on,” she said.
She broke probation by committing new offenses.
Magnolia Police Officer William Schaefer testified that on June 24, she went to the office of Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Phillips and banged on the window and broke glass out of the front door.
Schaefer said there was blood droplets leading back to the old Police Department office where Callison went after she broke the glass. She was soon arrested.
Callison has misidentified herself to a parole officer. Callison was yelling for Talley because she said he was messing up her life and she could not see her family. She also misidentified herself to workers at South Arkansas Regional Health Center
Before Callison gave her testimony on Thursday, Talley reiterated that he had advised her of her right to remain silent. She did not heed his advice. She spoke and she told the judge she wanted to go home.
During her appearance in court on July 1, Callison ignored her aunt, who told her from the courtroom audience she needed to take the appointed attorney to defend her on new revocation of probation charges.
“Look where you’ve got yourself,” Callison's aunt told her. “You don’t have the income. You need to take the free lawyer.”
To that, Callison said, “I don’t need an attorney, I’ll represent myself.”
On Thursday, Callison also received six years suspended imposition of sentencing.
On December 20, 2018, Callison was arrested at Magnolia Regional Medical Center for harassing other patients. The charge was obstruction of governmental operations, according to an affidavit written by Magnolia Police Sgt. Dustin Cloud.
She was given a citation to appear and was released by officers. Later that morning, Elaina Jones filed came to the Magnolia Police to file a report about her wallet being stolen. Officer Brice McKinney took the report. Jones said her wallet was stolen from Central Baptist Church parking lot while she was inside the daycare dropping her child off for the day. Jones said it happened right before she came to the police.
According to the 2018 affidavit, Sgt. Emily Palermo was traveling on West Main Street when she saw Callison walking toward South Height Street. Palermo was flagged down by a man on West Main Street who told her that a female walking down West Main had been inside his vehicle.
Palermo caught up with Callison and found she was carrying a pink and black wallet in her hand. Palermo knew it could not be Callison’s because she had searched Callison and her purse at Magnolia Hospital earlier.
Palermo arrested Callison and found the identification of Jones in the wallet. Palermo returned the wallet to Jones.
There has been no disposition on a petition before the Circuit Court's Probate Division to have Callison involuntarily committed to a mental health facility.
The petition, submitted last November 4 to the court by Callison's mother, Nancy Murphy, said that Dr. Donna Brister prescribed Adderall for Callison. Callison refused to keep taking it. The petition says Callison is schizophrenic, hears voices, and is paranoid. The petition said Callison often believed that police were outside her house and that her phone was bugged.
The petition said that on September 18, 2020, Callison and her daughter got in a fight and she was told she must leave the home. She tore off the door and the door frame to a laundry room.
On October 6, 2020, Callison voluntarily signed herself into a Little Rock hospital for mental health treatment. She told her aunt that a voice was telling her to hurt herself or someone else. But, Callison signed herself out the next day. The family was told that they needed to get a court order to have Callison committed for treatment.