As of May 1, there were 229 people listed as Columbia County inmates by the state Department of Corrections website. The inmates are distributed among several institutions across the state.
The total includes 205 men (up 3) and 24 women (no change), up three from 226 state inmates last month.
The following Columbia County inmates have a parole-eligible date this month, although there are several factors that could affect any individual release for months or years:
Ricky L. Hardin, 62, sentenced to 96 months, battery second degree, February 25, 2019, Varner Unit.
Kera Rasberry, 28, sentenced to 72 months for aggravated assault on household or family member, 36 months for domestic battering second degree, probation revocation, McPherson Unit.
