One Columbia County bankruptcy has been filed since our last report.

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 15, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.

Columbia

Maria Anne Wilson, A/K/A Maria Anne Sutfin, 313 Columbia Road, McNeil; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 10.

Union

Larry Dennis Epperley, Jr and Rebecca Lynne Epperley, 3046 Hinson Road, El Dorado; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed November 9.

Jawannia Ynette Williams, 302 Oakwood Drive, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 10.

Andrea P. Rowton, A/K/A Andrea Phillips, 1708 W. Main Street, El Dorado; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed November 14.

