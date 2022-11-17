South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 15, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
Columbia
Maria Anne Wilson, A/K/A Maria Anne Sutfin, 313 Columbia Road, McNeil; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 10.
Union
Larry Dennis Epperley, Jr and Rebecca Lynne Epperley, 3046 Hinson Road, El Dorado; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed November 9.
Jawannia Ynette Williams, 302 Oakwood Drive, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 10.
Andrea P. Rowton, A/K/A Andrea Phillips, 1708 W. Main Street, El Dorado; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed November 14.