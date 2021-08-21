Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in August 2021. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Randy Lewis Flowers Jr., TexARKana, and Quanissa Johnson, TexARKana, August 20.
Derrick Demon Turner, 40, of Waldo and Melissa Daniyel Allen, 32, Waldo, August 18.
Hunter Ryan Brossette, 22, of Shreveport, LA and Madison Lynn Brown, 22, of Shreveport, August 18.
Noah Alexander Borden, 22, of Ruston, LA and Kaitlyn Paige Babineaux, 24, of Ruston, LA, August 17.
Kutter Ray Waller, 20, of Magnolia and Hayley Ann Orrell, 20, of Waldo, August 16
Luke Reynolds Whitlow, 22, of Magnolia and Kaitlin Ashley Plymate, 25, of Magnolia, August 13.
Derrick D. Minger, 36, of Monroe, LA and Elizabeth Anne Obier, 30, of Monroe, LA, August 5.
Chaney Carlton Mason, 24, of Springhill, LA and Faith Nicole Modisette, 28, of Shongaloo, LA, August 5.
Richard Fortney Carvell III, 38, of Jonesboro, LA and Jennifer Renee Lowe, 34, of Jonesboro, LA, August 2.