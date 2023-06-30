Magnolia Police

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual.

Wednesday, June 21

Gabrielle Greene, 20, Magnolia, shoplifting

Ta’Kara Marsh-Williams, 22, Waldo, theft of property over $5,000

Timothy Hart, 40, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000, fleeing by foot, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia

Thursday, June 22

Patrick Brown, 54, Magnolia, possession of firearm by certain person, driving on suspended driver's license, driving while intoxicated

Friday, June 23

Juan Ramos, 37, Magnolia, failure to appear

Sunday, June 25

Shiontez Parham, 34, Magnolia, forgery 2nd degree, failure to appear

Lucas Barnette, 39, Magnolia, aggravated assault

Thursday, June 29

Jennifer Fantini, 40, Magnolia, criminal trespass

Marquon Witcher, 34, Stamps, failure to appear

