Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual.
Wednesday, June 21
Gabrielle Greene, 20, Magnolia, shoplifting
Ta’Kara Marsh-Williams, 22, Waldo, theft of property over $5,000
Timothy Hart, 40, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000, fleeing by foot, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia
Thursday, June 22
Patrick Brown, 54, Magnolia, possession of firearm by certain person, driving on suspended driver's license, driving while intoxicated
Friday, June 23
Juan Ramos, 37, Magnolia, failure to appear
Sunday, June 25
Shiontez Parham, 34, Magnolia, forgery 2nd degree, failure to appear
Lucas Barnette, 39, Magnolia, aggravated assault
Thursday, June 29
Jennifer Fantini, 40, Magnolia, criminal trespass
Marquon Witcher, 34, Stamps, failure to appear