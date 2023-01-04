The City of Magnolia issued $210,277 worth of building permits in December, according to City Inspector David Nelson, raising the 2022 total value of permits to $9,193,791.92.
The city issued $4,276,960 worth of permits during 2021, which was the worst year in local construction since 2015.
The most valuable permit was issued last January for the raze and rebuild of the Murphy USA convenience store, totaling $2 million.
A burgeoning aspect of building permits issued during 2022 dealt with solar panel installation. Prior to 2022, the city had issued only two permits for solar panels. During 2022, the city issued 13 permits for a total construction value of $639,234.92.
Four new houses received permits in 2022.
The December permits:
124 S. Jackson, T-Mobile, cell tower upgrades, $25,000, December 6.
1820 Woodward, ADT Solar, solar panels, $39,751, December 6.
115 Old El Dorado Highway, ADT Solar, solar panels, $73,961, December 6.
600 Burnt Bridge Road, ADT Solar, solar panels, $62,753, December 7.
535 W. Monroe, Marie Arce, storage building, $8,812, December 14.
Permits issued in 2022 with a value in excess of $100,000:
58 U.S. 79 North, Murphy USA, $2 million, new construction, January 25.
105 Harvey Couch Drive, MH Construction Design, $1.5 million project, addition by MK Distributors to former Icee warehouse, May 23.
428 Country Club Drive, Stanford Builders, new construction, $525,000. May 4
415 Goode Circle, Pharr Construction, new construction, $500,000, August 30.
14 U.S. 82 East, Cross Liquor, new construction, $500,000. May 31.
833 N. Washington, SLC Properties, remodel, $315,000, June 14.
1120 E. Main, Queens Coffee LLC, new construction for Scooters Coffee franchise, $315,700, October 10
1705 Karen Circle, JWC, remodel, $290,000. May 23.
29 Broadmoor, Pharr Construction, new construction, $250,000, August 30.
411 Warnock Springs, Steve and Laura Crowell, new construction pool house, $250,000, July 8.
1300 E. Columbia, WDR Builders, new construction, $169,500, October 26.
319 N. Jefferson, Alight Development, remodel, $120,000, August 23.
300 N. Jackson, Cadence Bank, signage, $104,625, August 23.
Value of 2022 building permits by month:
January – $2,011,000
February – $120,105
March – $307,700
April – $199,091
May – $2,976,375
June – $392,950
July – $260,000
August – $1,607,939.79
September – $88,500
October – $857,389
November – $162,465.13
December – $210,277
Building permit values for recent years:
2022 – $9,193,791.92.
2021 – $4,276,960.
2020 -- $7,725,608.53.
2019 – $6,475,598.
2018 -- $8,315,358.
2017 -- $6,342,275.
2016 -- $4,860,215.
2015 -- $3,368,490.
2014 -- $8,628,537.55.
2013 -- $5,223,890.
2012 -- $7,443,597.
2011 -- $10,548,929.