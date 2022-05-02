A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held Thursday, May 5, in the courtroom at the Columbia County Criminal Detention Facility in Magnolia.
9 a.m.
Robert Lynn Linton, theft of property by deception.
Joshua Charles Upchurch, theft of property over $1,000, criminal mischief first degree.
Devonte Markuis Willis, aggravated assault, possession of firearms by certain persons, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening first degree, disorderly conduct, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, driving while intoxicated third offense, ignition interlock devices, terroristic threatening second degree.
Bobby Lee Young, domestic battery third degree, terroristic threatening first degree.
Misty Renae Burnside, theft by receiving over $1,000, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), possession of controlled substance (Schedule lV, V), obstructing government operations, failure to appear.
Wyatt P. Varvil, criminal mischief first degree.
Kevin Maurice Poole, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), mandatory seat belt use.
Brody Johnson, DWI appeal from District Court.
Logan Lawery Edwards, sexual assault second degree, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening first degree.
Kakeithrick Evans, attempted murder first degree, residential burglary, aggravated assault.
Kristopher L. Lowe, possession of firearm by certain persons, criminal impersonation first degree, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Brandon Christopher Munden, possession of controlled substance (Schedule IV/V), possession of controlled substance (marijuana).
Kymricki Rayshaud Otunba, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Patrick Young, probation revocation.
10 a.m.
Paterion J. Jackson, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, established drug-free zone; use or possession of paraphernalia to manufacture etc., methamphetamine or cocaine.
Jaylon Demond McKamie, terroristic act.
Phillip Butala Simiyu, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Victor Stephan Redick, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) with purpose to deliver not methamphetamine/cocaine.
Edward Vincent Sharp, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Kenneth Wayne Dennis Jr., terroristic threatening first degree, resisting arrest.
Janet Lanora Mason, forgery first degree, obstructing governmental operations, habitual offender.
Demarcus Eugene Pegue, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Devoria Tavon Jones, 2 counts criminal mischief first degree, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, 3 counts theft of property over $5,000, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, aggravated robbery, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Kedarrian Martin, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500.
Madison K-Lynn Myers, battery second degree.
Gemauria Delajuan Burton, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500.
Kesha Nicole Frazier, residential burglary, battery third degree.
11 a.m.
Nathaniel Easter, fraudulent insurance acts.
Dylan Wayne Peace, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
April R. Rowe, commercial burglary, theft of property over $5,000, residential burglary, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500.
Adrian Darnell Thomas, aggravated assault on family or household member, terroristic threatening first degree.
Reuben Rafael Key, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Jessica Byrd Oglee, theft of scrap metal over $5,000, criminal mischief first degree.
Johnny Lemorise Cornelious, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc., drug-free zone; possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/Ii) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Kevin Lamont Ephriam, DWI fifth offense, DWI fifth or subsequent offense, driving with suspended license.
Trae Demond Jackson, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Troy Leondale Oguinn, 2 counts forgery first degree.
Kendrick Loray Sanders, fleeing.
Jeffery W. Clark, terroristic threatening first degree.
1:30 p.m.
Shaivonn Anthony Robinson, capital murder, aggravated robbery, battery first degree, firearm enhancement.
Jaqualin Maquintae Young, attempted murder second degree, aggravated assault, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Devin Ray Ratliff, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kori Michelle Taylor, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, endangering welfare of minor second degree, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Marvin James Carter, residential burglary, domestic battering second degree.
Charles Loftin Boyett, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver.
Jamaal Roy Jefferson, domestic battering second degree.
Lance Shocklee, battery second degree, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, resisting arrest, fleeing (on foot), revocation.
Justice Sema Scarber, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening first degree.
Tommy Cornelius Yates, aggravated robbery, theft of property over $1,000.
Kaylin Wesley Simmons, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Richard Howell, probation revocation.
2:30 p.m.
Desmond Lavell Smith, rape
Tyler Wayne Lawson, discharge of a firearm from car second degree, possession of firearms by certain persons, DWI first offense.
Elvis Wright, battery first degree.
Mary Susan Perdue, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, habitual offender.
Detoris Dewayne Stone, possession of firearm by certain persons, aggravated assault on family/household member, habitual offender, revocation of SIS.
Ronald Joseph Lewis, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shabron E. Jacobs, rape.
Rose Condora, aggravated robbery.
Elvis Ray Barnes, sex offender failing to register, habitual offender.
Demarcos Edward Wyrick, aggravated assault on family or household member, terroristic threatening first degree, criminal mischief first degree, habitual offender.
Mario Towns, probation revocation.
Hannah Harris, probation revocation.
3:30 a.m.
Eric Dean Hall, simultaneous possession of drug and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by certain persons, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked.
Roddrick Larnell Smith, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts habitual offender, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated robbery, 3 counts revocation.
Obie Scarber Jr., aggravated assault, battery first degree, 3 counts possession of firearms by certain person, 3 counts habitual offender, kidnapping, domestic battering second degree, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), domestic battering first degree use of a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on family/household member, terroristic threatening first degree.
Antwan Lamar Calloway Jr., battery second degree, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, 2 counts fleeing (on foot), careless and prohibited driving, battery second degree.
Scotdarrious M. Ellis, battery first degree, 2 counts terroristic act, 2 counts aggravated assault, aggravated residential burglary, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500
Rodney Glenn Johnson, delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, aggravated assault, possession of firearms by certain persons.
Keaton Lee Kirkpatrick, commercial burglary, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), forgery second degree, engaging in continuing gang organization or enterprise first degree, forgery first degree.
Tyrene Lewis, terroristic act, battery first degree.
Terrance Denute Anderson, aggravated residential burglary, terroristic act, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500.
Jamie Demon Jacobs, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II ) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI)i, fleeing in vehicle, habitual offender.
Timothy Carlos Thomas, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender.
COVID-19 precautions will be strictly observed. Masks are to be worn inside the building. (Bring your mask with you). The number of persons admitted to the building will be limited. Seating will be designated. Appropriate social distancing will be expected.
Each attorney will take whatever steps he/she feels necessary to be in court at or before the calling of his/her cases. Failure to be in court may result in the court imposing appropriate sanctions.
All defendants must appear with their respective attorneys at the calling of his/her case. Each attorney shall proceed to accomplish this in the manner of his/her choice.