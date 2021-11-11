Incorporations

Four Columbia County businesses have incorporated since our last report, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 9, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:

Columbia

Pop's Hot Rod Cafe LLC, Joe W. Harrison, 307 Strange St., Bussey filed 11/1/21.

Pond Agent Inc., Mario Bynum, 871 Columbia Road 62 W. McNeil filed 11/1/21.

Medical Season Inc., Mario Bynum, 871 Columbia Road 62 W, McNeil filed 11/1/21.

United Community Organization (UCO) of Magnolia, 73 Columbia Road 492, Magnolia filed 11/2/21.

TPSSGC, LLC, Philip Cary Story, 30 Columbia Road 79E, Magnolia filed 11/3/21.

Ouachita

Kristi & Melissa LLC, Melissa Rocconi, 2000 Omega St., Camden filed 11/2/21.

Black Royalty Crafts, LLC, Tawanna Holliman, 137 Hwy 76, Chidester filed 11/3/21.

Security Technology Services, LLC, Corey Victorian, 288 Ouachita 173, Camden filed 11/3/21.

Union

Skylas Limit LLC, Kaitlyn French, 1209 McAdams St., El Dorado filed 11/1/21.

The Amy Tucker Scholarship Fund, Julie Kaye Geist, 641 Armer Road, El Dorado filed 11/1/21.

Trident Construction & Mgmt, LLC, Harvinder S. Dod, 403 W. Oak St., 101, El Dorado filed 11/3/21

