South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 9, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:
Columbia
Pop's Hot Rod Cafe LLC, Joe W. Harrison, 307 Strange St., Bussey filed 11/1/21.
Pond Agent Inc., Mario Bynum, 871 Columbia Road 62 W. McNeil filed 11/1/21.
Medical Season Inc., Mario Bynum, 871 Columbia Road 62 W, McNeil filed 11/1/21.
United Community Organization (UCO) of Magnolia, 73 Columbia Road 492, Magnolia filed 11/2/21.
TPSSGC, LLC, Philip Cary Story, 30 Columbia Road 79E, Magnolia filed 11/3/21.
Ouachita
Kristi & Melissa LLC, Melissa Rocconi, 2000 Omega St., Camden filed 11/2/21.
Black Royalty Crafts, LLC, Tawanna Holliman, 137 Hwy 76, Chidester filed 11/3/21.
Security Technology Services, LLC, Corey Victorian, 288 Ouachita 173, Camden filed 11/3/21.
Union
Skylas Limit LLC, Kaitlyn French, 1209 McAdams St., El Dorado filed 11/1/21.
The Amy Tucker Scholarship Fund, Julie Kaye Geist, 641 Armer Road, El Dorado filed 11/1/21.
Trident Construction & Mgmt, LLC, Harvinder S. Dod, 403 W. Oak St., 101, El Dorado filed 11/3/21