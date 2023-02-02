Columbia County real estate transactions recorded January 15 - 27 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes two land sales and four residential sales.
Leading the two-week cycle of real estate transactions are two land sales in Columbia County totaling $11,083,472.99.
Twin Creeks Timber, LLC of Seattle, Washington, made sales to SPP Montana, LLC of Macon, Georgia, and to Lorrie Timberlands, LLC, of Birmingham, Alabama. These sales each included numerous tracts.
The majority of these lands were acquired through deals on July 12, 2005, for $6,800,000 from Lake Erling to Plum Creek Timberlands, LP, by special warranty deed.
Properties were conveyed April 1, 2016, by Plum Creek Timberlands, LP, to TCT Sale, LLC by special warranty deed, and on April 4, 2016, by TCT Sale, LLC to Twin Creeks Timber, LLC.
Twin Creeks Timber, LLC sold five tracts totaling approximately 1,614.74 acres to SPP Montana, LLC, on January 15 for $2,589,300.79. These included:
278 acres on Columbia 15 in the Bussey area.
480 acres in Section 34, Township 18 South, Range 23 West (Emerson-Taylor-Bradley School District Rural).
318.10 acres in the Bussey area off U.S. 371.
461.04 acres on Columbia 249 and 472 at Taylor.
77.60 acres on Arkansas 160 at Taylor.
Twin Creeks Timber, LLC sold approximately 3,902.32 acres to Lorrie Timberlands, LLC
on January 19 for $8,494,172.20. These included:
145 acres on Columbia 60 West at Waldo.
513.68 acres off U.S. 371 in the Friendship area.
400 acres off U.S. 371 in the Sharman area.
40 acres off Columbia 14.
240 acres on Columbia 471 in the Taylor area.
278 acres on Columbia 15.
440 acres on Columbia 251 in the Taylor area.
40 acres off U.S. 371 South in the Taylor area.
480 acres on Columbia 473 in the Taylor area.
600 acres off U.S. 371
A commercial property at 1900 Columbia 18 in the Taylor area. This tract includes 69 acres and a 2,940 SF office building (currently vacant).
200 acres on Columbia 253.
160 acres on Columbia 445.
75.31 acres off Columbia 38.
111.33 acres on Columbia 446.
40 acres off Columbia 38.
70 acres on Columbia 38 and 77.
Residential sales included:
The sale of a 1,836 SF house on Bluebird Hill in Magnolia rang up at $140,000 on January 19. Chase Morgan and Lauren Morgan, along with Kimberly Plyler and J.W. Plyler, sold the home to Jonathan Jordan Franklin and Ashley Michelle Franklin. Mr. and Mrs. Franklin financed this purchase with a mortgage of $126,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust. Chase Morgan and Kimberly Plyler received this property December 17, 2020, from William Gower et al.
A 1,792 SF house and 1.835 acres on Columbia 27 South in Waldo sold January 19 for $215,000. Perry E. Clark (trustee of the Perry E. Clark Revocable Trust), along with William Lovelle Kimbrell and Ruth Annette Kimbrell, sold the house to Jerry Colvin. Mr. Colvin financed this sale with a mortgage of $204,250 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, Michigan. Perry E. Clark conveyed this property March 5, 2018, to the Perry E. Clark Revocable Trust by warranty deed.
The sale of a 1,504 SF house on Nursery St. in Magnolia brought $115,000 on January 26. Lonnie Lloyd Betts and Donna Betts sold the home to Clayton McWilliams and Melissa White, who backed the sale with a mortgage of $109,250 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, Michigan. Lonnie Lloyd Betts received this property July 21, 2022, from Roynald Lloyd Betts et ux by executor's deed. Roynald L. Betts and Clara Mae Betts purchased the house January 1, 1983, for $57,000 from Robert W. and Clara Crank.
A 2,240 SF house on North. Hazel Circle in Magnolia sold January 27 for $175,750. Teresa Lynn Rhoads McKinney (trustee of the Rhoads Family Irrevocable Trust) sold the house to Teresa R. McKinney and Paul R. McKinney. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Peggy Rhoads conveyed this property to the Rhoads Family Irrevocable Trust on April 4, 2016.