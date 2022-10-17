Magnolia

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.

Wednesday, October 12

Colton Smith, 34, Lindale, TX, burglary and theft of firearm

Thursday, October 13

Tevin Maxwell, 30, Magnolia, criminal trespass

Friday, October 14

Jamarious Randle, 18, Magnolia, theft of property

Crystal Witcher, 30, Waldo, shoplifting

Ashley Haire, 34, Stephens, theft of property

Bryan Grant, 39, El Dorado, theft of property, criminal trespass

Saturday, October 15

Ashanti Humbert, 20, Magnolia, shoplifting

Monday, October 17

Stephen Hoch, 32, Magnolia, theft of property

Desstanie Bryant, 34 of Magnolia Arkansas, parole violation

Asia Smith, 25, Magnolia, forgery first degree, forgery second degree, simultaneous possession of drugs and gun, possession of meth, criminal use of prohibited weapon, theft of property

Elizabeth Barnes, 37, Magnolia, fraud/drug paraphernalia

