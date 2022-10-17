Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Wednesday, October 12
Colton Smith, 34, Lindale, TX, burglary and theft of firearm
Thursday, October 13
Tevin Maxwell, 30, Magnolia, criminal trespass
Friday, October 14
Jamarious Randle, 18, Magnolia, theft of property
Crystal Witcher, 30, Waldo, shoplifting
Ashley Haire, 34, Stephens, theft of property
Bryan Grant, 39, El Dorado, theft of property, criminal trespass
Saturday, October 15
Ashanti Humbert, 20, Magnolia, shoplifting
Monday, October 17
Stephen Hoch, 32, Magnolia, theft of property
Desstanie Bryant, 34 of Magnolia Arkansas, parole violation
Asia Smith, 25, Magnolia, forgery first degree, forgery second degree, simultaneous possession of drugs and gun, possession of meth, criminal use of prohibited weapon, theft of property
Elizabeth Barnes, 37, Magnolia, fraud/drug paraphernalia