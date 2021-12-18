Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in December 2021 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Jeffery L. Martin, 52, of Simsboro, LA and Helen Maye Martin, 56, of Simsboro, LA, December 15.
Thomas F. Eason, 64, of Magnolia and Sheri Newell Higginbotham, 48, of Magnolia, December 14.
Jessie Wayne Dyson, 38, of Magnolia and Crystal Nicole Haynes, 42, of Magnolia, December 10.
Lamont Orris Bowles, 48, of Magnolia and Latashia Renea Jones, 37, of Magnolia, December 10.
Joshua Lewis Winfield, 22, of Addis, LA and Mattie Ellen Carter, 22, of Magnolia, December 9.
Bruce Neil Gray, 61, of Minden, LA and Shelli Melissa Green, 54, of Minden, LA, December 8.
Tyler Wayne Miller, 25, of New Boston, TX and Bailey-Ann Alyssa Luckett, 24, of Springhill, LA, December 6.
Troy Lee Goss, 47, of TexARKana and Jenny Glynn Cardozier, 44, of Robeline, LA, December 2.
Christopher Lee Upton, 31, of Shreveport, LA and Solina Ngeth, 32, of Shreveport, LA, December 2.
Darren D. McManus, 52, of Montgomery, LA and Brittany Alayne Brumley, 40, of Montgomery, LA, December 1.