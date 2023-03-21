The Arkansas Department of Health did not update COVID-19 figures on Monday.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,797

Total Active Cases: 7. No change since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,684

Total Deaths: 106. Last death recorded March 17.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,510

Total Active Cases: 3. No change since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,476

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 30.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,777

Total Active Cases: 11. No change since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,719

Total Deaths: 47. Last death recorded March 10.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,779

Total Active Cases: 8. No change since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,644

Total Deaths: 127. Last death recorded March 11.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,312

Total Active Cases: 23. No change since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 11,080

Total Deaths: 207. Last death recorded March 17.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases:

1,008,303

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 0

Recovered cases: 992,651

Deaths: 13,062. No change since Sunday.

COVID-19 Vaccinations for Columbia County

Total Number of Doses: 30,166

Percent of Population Partially Immunized: 10.1%

Percent of Population Fully Immunized: 52.0%

Testing Data for Columbia County

Tests per 1,000 individuals

PCR Percent Positivity: 11.82%

Antigen Percent Positivity: 12.07%

Total Positive Tests: 7044

PCR Positives: 3357

Antigen Positives: 3687

Total Negative Tests: 51892

PCR Negatives: 25035

Antigen Negatives: 26857

Total Tests: 58936

Private Lab Tests: 53847

Public Lab Tests: 4843

